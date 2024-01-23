2024 Oscar Ödülleri ne zaman verilecek? İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları

1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin bu yıl ne zaman sahiplerini bulacağı araştırılıyor. Öte yandan ABD'nin Los Angeles şehrinde düzenlenecek ve bu yıl 96'ncısı verilecek Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Peki, 2024 Oscar Ödülleri ne zaman verilecek?

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 96’ncısı düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin sunucusu ABD’li ünlü talk şov sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel olacak. İşte, bu yılın Oscar adayları...

2024 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ NE ZAMAN VERİLECEK?

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu yine ünlü talk şov sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel üstlenecek.

Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen görkemli törenle 10 Mart 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak.

2024 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİNİN ADAYLARI

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Galdstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

EN İYİ FİLM

American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Anatomy of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
MayDecember
Past Lives

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

El Conde
Maestro
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Io Capitone
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
Teacher's Lounge
The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

American Fiction
Indiana Jones: Kader Kadranı
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie

“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” - “Killers of the Flower Moon

EN İYİ SES

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL FİLMİ

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair ShoP
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

EN İYİ KURGU

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Thinghs
Society of the Snow

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Letter to A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Barbie
Dolunay Katilleri
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Napoleon
Mission İmpossible

EN İYİ LIVE-ACTION FİLM

The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

