2024 Oscar Ödülleri ne zaman verilecek? İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 96’ncısı düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin sunucusu ABD’li ünlü talk şov sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel olacak. İşte, bu yılın Oscar adayları...



2024 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ NE ZAMAN VERİLECEK?



Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu yine ünlü talk şov sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel üstlenecek.



Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen görkemli törenle 10 Mart 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak.



2024 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİNİN ADAYLARI



EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU



Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things



EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction



EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU



Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Galdstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things



EN İYİ FİLM



American Ficiton

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest



EN İYİ YÖNETMEN



Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things



EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO



Anatomy of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

MayDecember

Past Lives



EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO



American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ



El Conde

Maestro

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM



Io Capitone

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

Teacher's Lounge

The Zone of Interest



EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ



The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ



American Fiction

Indiana Jones: Kader Kadranı

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer



EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI



“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot



“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie



“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony



“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” - “Killers of the Flower Moon



EN İYİ SES



The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest



EN İYİ BELGESEL



Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol



EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL FİLMİ



The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair ShoP

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó



EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI



Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



EN İYİ KURGU



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI



Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Thinghs

Society of the Snow



EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ



Letter to A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over



EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI



Barbie

Dolunay Katilleri

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT



The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Napoleon

Mission İmpossible



EN İYİ LIVE-ACTION FİLM



The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

