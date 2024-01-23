2024 Oscar Ödülleri ne zaman verilecek? İşte bu yılın Oscar adayları

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 96’ncısı düzenlecek olan Oscar Ödülleri’nin sunucusu ABD’li ünlü talk şov sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel olacak. İşte, bu yılın Oscar adayları...
2024 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİ NE ZAMAN VERİLECEK?
Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu yine ünlü talk şov sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel üstlenecek.
Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen görkemli törenle 10 Mart 2024'te sahiplerini bulacak.
2024 OSCAR ÖDÜLLERİNİN ADAYLARI
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Galdstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
EN İYİ FİLM
American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Anatomy of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
MayDecember
Past Lives
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
El Conde
Maestro
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Io Capitone
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
Teacher's Lounge
The Zone of Interest
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ
American Fiction
Indiana Jones: Kader Kadranı
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” - “Killers of the Flower Moon
EN İYİ SES
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL FİLMİ
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair ShoP
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
EN İYİ KURGU
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Thinghs
Society of the Snow
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ
Letter to A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
Barbie
Dolunay Katilleri
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Napoleon
Mission İmpossible
EN İYİ LIVE-ACTION FİLM
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Etiketler :
- Haberler -
- Haber
- Oscar
- Kimdir