En popüler suç dizileri (Ağustos 2018)

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyenler için suç kategorisini farkl bir seçim olabilir. İşte IMDb verilerine göre Ağustos ayında zirvede olan suç dizileri...

    50. Law & Order (1990–2010)
    49. Kanıt Peşinde (2000–2015)
    7,7
    48. Mindhunter (2017– )
    8,6
    47. Lethal Weapon (2016– )
    8,1
    46. The Punisher (2017– )
    8,7
    45. Cinayetten Paçayi Kurtarmak (2014– )
    8,2
    44. Midsomer Murders (1997– )
    7,8
    43. Daredevil (2015– )
    8,7
    42. Big Little Lies (2017– )
    8,6
    41. Demir Yumruk (2017– )
    6,7
    40. Quantico (2015–2018)
    6,7
    39. Mr. Robot (2015– )
    8,6
    38. Castle (2009–2016)
    8,2
    37. Take Two (II) (2018– )
    7,2
    36. Ray Donovan (2013– )
    8,3
    35. The Americans (2013–2018)
    8,4
    34. The Wire (2002–2008)
    9,3
    33. True Detective (2014– )
    9,0
    32. Dexter (2006–2013)
    8,7
    31. Soprano Ailesi (1999–2007)
    9,2


    30. Blue Bloods (2010– )
    7,5
    29. Luke Cage (2016– )
    7,5

    28. Elementary (2012– )
    7,9
    27. Hawaii Five-0 (2010– )
    7,4
    26. Bones (2005–2017)
    7,9
    25. Sherlock (2010– )
    9,2
    24. Narcos (2015–2017)
    8,9
    23. Fargo (2014– )
    9,0
    22. Homeland (2011– )
    8,4
    21. Ozark (2017– )
    8,3
    20. Gotham (2014– )
    7,9
    19. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– )
    7,9

    18. The Blacklist (2013– )
    8,1
    17. Unforgotten (2015– )
    8,1
    16. Animal Kingdom (2016– )
    8,1
    15. La casa de papel (2017– )
    8,7
    14. Riverdale (2016– )
    7,6
    13. Lucifer (2015– )
    8,2
    12. Anarsinin Evlatları (2008–2014)
    8,6
    11. Power (I) (2014– )
    8,2
    10. Peaky Blinders (2013– )
    8,8
    9. Arrow (2012– )
    7,7
    8. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– )
    8,0
    7. Breaking Bad (2008–2013)
    9,5
    6. Criminal Minds (2005– )
    8,1
    5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )
    8,4
    4. The Sinner (2017– )
    8,0
    3. Sharp Objects (2018– )
    8,3
    2. Better Call Saul (2015– )
    8,7
    1. Orange Is the New Black (2013– )
    8,2
