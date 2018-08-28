En popüler suç dizileri (Ağustos 2018)

-
50. Law & Order (1990–2010)
49. Kanıt Peşinde (2000–2015)
7,7
48. Mindhunter (2017– )
8,6
47. Lethal Weapon (2016– )
8,1
46. The Punisher (2017– )
8,7
45. Cinayetten Paçayi Kurtarmak (2014– )
8,2
44. Midsomer Murders (1997– )
7,8
43. Daredevil (2015– )
8,7
42. Big Little Lies (2017– )
8,6
41. Demir Yumruk (2017– )
6,7
40. Quantico (2015–2018)
6,7
39. Mr. Robot (2015– )
8,6
38. Castle (2009–2016)
8,2
37. Take Two (II) (2018– )
7,2
36. Ray Donovan (2013– )
8,3
35. The Americans (2013–2018)
8,4
34. The Wire (2002–2008)
9,3
33. True Detective (2014– )
9,0
32. Dexter (2006–2013)
8,7
31. Soprano Ailesi (1999–2007)
9,2
30. Blue Bloods (2010– )
7,5
29. Luke Cage (2016– )
7,5
28. Elementary (2012– )
7,9
27. Hawaii Five-0 (2010– )
7,4
26. Bones (2005–2017)
7,9
25. Sherlock (2010– )
9,2
24. Narcos (2015–2017)
8,9
23. Fargo (2014– )
9,0
22. Homeland (2011– )
8,4
21. Ozark (2017– )
8,3
20. Gotham (2014– )
7,9
19. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– )
7,9
18. The Blacklist (2013– )
8,1
17. Unforgotten (2015– )
8,1
16. Animal Kingdom (2016– )
8,1
15. La casa de papel (2017– )
8,7
14. Riverdale (2016– )
7,6
13. Lucifer (2015– )
8,2
12. Anarsinin Evlatları (2008–2014)
8,6
11. Power (I) (2014– )
8,2
10. Peaky Blinders (2013– )
8,8
9. Arrow (2012– )
7,7
8. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– )
8,0
7. Breaking Bad (2008–2013)
9,5
6. Criminal Minds (2005– )
8,1
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )
8,4
4. The Sinner (2017– )
8,0
3. Sharp Objects (2018– )
8,3
2. Better Call Saul (2015– )
8,7
1. Orange Is the New Black (2013– )
8,2