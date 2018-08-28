En popüler suç dizileri (Ağustos 2018)

50. Law & Order (1990–2010) 7,7 Rate this

46. The Punisher (2017– ) 8,7

42. Big Little Lies (2017– ) 8,6

37. Take Two (II) (2018– ) 7,2

35. The Americans (2013–2018) 8,4

34. The Wire (2002–2008) 9,3

18. The Blacklist (2013– ) 8,1

4. The Sinner (2017– ) 8,0

2. Better Call Saul (2015– ) 8,7

50

1. Orange Is the New Black (2013– )

8,2