The Guardian'dan Türkiye paylaşımı

Corona virüs konulu fotoğrafları derleyen The Guardian gazetesi, Türkiye'den de bir kareye yer verdi. İstanbul'da corona virüs hastasına müdahale eden 2 sağlık çalışanı görüntülendi. İşte The Guardian'ın gözünden dünyadan 20 corona virüs görüntüsü...

ntv.com.tr 18.05.2020 - 11:59

Katmandu, Nepal

Fotoğraf: Prakash Mathema / AFP / Getty

Chester, İngiltere

Fotoğraf: Molly Darlington / Reuters

Kabil, Afganistan

Fotoğraf: Rahmat Gül / AP

Barselona, İspanya

Fotoğraf: Andreu Dalmau / EPA

Tiefenort, Almanya

Fotoğraf: Jens Meyer / AP

Moskova, Rusya

Fotoğraf: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Washington DC

Fotoğraf: Evan Vucci / AP

Meksika

Fotoğraf: Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Ariha, Suriye

Fotoğraf: Aaref Watad / AFP / Getty

El-Nayrab, Suriye

Fotoğraf: Bakr Alkasem / AFP / Getty

Manaus, Brezilya

Fotoğraf: Ricardo Oliveira / AFP / Getty

Nantes, Fransa

Fotoğraf: L. Venance / AFP / Getty

Buenos Aires, Arjantin

Fotoğraf: Natacha Pisarenko / AP

Johannesburg, Güney Afrika

Fotoğraf: Michele Spatari / AFP / Getty

İstanbul, Türkiye

İstanbul Bahçelievler’de sağlık çalışanı Bahar Polat ve Abdülaziz Yükseli, ambulansta bulunan bir corona virüs hastasına müdahale ediyor.

Fotoğraf: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Hanoi, Vietnam

Fotoğraf: Kham / Reuters

Mumbai, Hindistan

Fotoğraf: Rajanish Kakade / AP

Pekin, Çin

Fotoğraf: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Jakarta, Endonezya

Fotoğraf: Ed Wray / Getty Images

Lima, Peru

Fotoğraf: Ernesto Benavides / AFP / Getty

DİĞER GALERİLER

ÖNERİLENLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER