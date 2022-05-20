Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu

Seyahat ve macera fotoğrafçılığı blogu Capture the Atlas, dünyanın her yerinden en iyi gece gökyüzü fotoğraflarını ortaya koyan yıllık Samanyolu Yılın Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananlarını açıkladı. Gezegenimizi barından Güneş Sistemi'nin de bulunduğu Samanyolu Galaksisi'nin fotoğrafları nefesleri kesti. Bu yılki liste, dünya çapında 12 ülkeden (ABD, Avustralya, Yeni Zelanda, Şili, Arjantin, Mısır, Fransa, İspanya, Slovenya, Slovakya, Japonya ve Çin) 14 farklı milletten 25 fotoğrafçı tarafından çekilen fotoğrafları içeriyor. Samanyolu mevsimi Kuzey Yarım küre'de Şubat-Ekim ayları arasında ve Güney Yarım Küre'de Ocak-Kasım ayları arasında yaşanıyor. İşte bu yılın kazananları…

Haberler - ntv.com.tr 20.05.2022 - 14:15

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 1

: Burak Esenbey/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 2

Fotoğraf: Benjamin Barakat/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 3

Fotoğraf: Egor Goryachev/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 4

Fotoğraf: Jinyi He/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 5

Fotoğraf: Evan McKayGalactic Kiwi - Mount Taranaki, New Zealand/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 6

Fotoğraf: Takemochi Yuki/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 7

Fotoğraf: Marcin Zajac/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 8

Fotoğraf: Uroš Fink/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 9

Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 10

Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 11

Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 12

Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 13

Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year

Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 14

Fotoğraf: Jose Manuel Galvan Rangel/Milky Way photographer of the year


Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu - 15

Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year

DÜNYA HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER