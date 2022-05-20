Yılın Samanyolu Fotoğrafçısı yarışmasının kazananları belli oldu

Haberler - ntv.com.tr 20.05.2022 - 14:15
Fotoğraf: Burak Esenbey/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Benjamin Barakat/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Egor Goryachev/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Jinyi He/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Evan McKayGalactic Kiwi - Mount Taranaki, New Zealand/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Takemochi Yuki/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Marcin Zajac/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Uroš Fink/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year
Fotoğraf: Daniel Zafra Portill/Milky Way photographer of the year