2022 Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar

EN İYİ POP İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour