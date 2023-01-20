2023 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár





EN İYİ İNGİLİZ YAPIMI FİLM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder