2023 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Amerikan bağımsız sinemasının en iyilerini onurlandıran Bağımsız Ruh (Independent Spirit) Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' törene damga vurdu. İşte 2023 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri'ni kazananlar...

EN İYİ FİLM

Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ BAŞROL PERFORMANSI

Michelle Yeo/ Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ROL PERFORMANSI

Ke Huy Quan/ Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN OYUNCU

Stephanie Hsu/ Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Joyland

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert/ Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Florian Hoffmeister/ Tar

EN İYİ SENARYO

Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert/ Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ KURGU

Paul Rogers/ Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ İLK FİLM

Aftersun/ Charlotte Wells

EN İYİ İLK SENARYO

John Patton Ford / Emily the Criminal

EN İYİ BELGESEL

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

EN İYİ KURGUSAL OLMAYAN VEYA BELGESEL DİZİ

The Rehearsal

EN İYİ YENİ DİZİ

The Bear

EN İYİ OYUNCU (YENİ DİZİ)

Quinta Brunso / Abbott Elementary

EN İYİ YARDIMCI OYUNCU (YENİ DİZİ)

Ayo Edebiri/ The Bear

EN İYİ OYUNCU EKİBİ (DİZİ)

Pachinko/ Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

JOHN CASSAVETES ÖDÜLÜ

The Cathedral

YAPIMCI ÖDÜLÜ

Tory Lenosky

İZLENECEK KİŞİ ÖDÜLÜ

Nikyatu Jusu/ Nanny

KURGUDAN DAHA İYİ ÖDÜLÜ

I Didn’t See You There/ Reid Davenport

