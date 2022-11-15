2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

YILIN ŞARKISI

Abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)



About Damn Time - Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)



All Too Well - (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)



As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)



Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)



Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)



Easy on Me - Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)



God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)



Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)