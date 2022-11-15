2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat'ta sahiplerini bulacak. Los Angeles'ta Crypto.com Arena'da gerçekleşecek olan törende müzik dünyasının enleri ödüllendirilecek.
Bugün 65'inci Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.
Grammy adaylarını aralarında Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi ve Smokey Robinson'ın olduğu müzisyenler ve CBS spikerleri Gayle King ve Nate Burleson duyurdu.
İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adayları...
Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
About Damn Time - Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well - (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)
Easy on Me - Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Higher, Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross
Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol
Between Dreaming and Joy, Jeff Coffin
Not Tight, Domi & JD Beck
Blooz, Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau
Empire Central, Snarky Puppy
So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
Crawl!, Idles
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile
Black Summer, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Blackout, Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Harmonia’s Dream, Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War on Drugs)
Patient Number 9, John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
We, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Björk
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé
Here With Me, Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Over, Lucky Daye
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
God Did,’ Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)
Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Candydrip, Lucky Daye
Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
The Batman, Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto, Germaine Franco, composer
No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell, composer
EN İYİ MÜZİK FİLMİ
Adele One Night Only, Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston, video producers
Our World, Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger and Scott Ratner, video producers
Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson and Billie Eilish, video producers
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance), Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Stillz, video directors
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young and Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer