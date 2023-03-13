2023 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (95. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi)

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri, Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da düzenlenen görkemli bir törenle sahiplerini buldu. Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunu üstlendiği 95'inci Oscar Ödülleri'ne "Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda" (Everything Everywhere All at Once) filmi damga vurdu. Film tam 7 dalda Oscar kazanarak gecenin en çok ödül kazanan yapımı oldu. İşte 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

95. Oscar Ödülleri dün gece Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre'da yapılan törenle sahiplerini buldu. Ünlü talk show sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel'in ev sahipliğindeki gecede Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda En İyi Film ödülünü alırken filmin yönetmenleri Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert En İyi Yönetmen ödülünün sahibi oldu.

Oscar Ödülleri'nde toplamda 7 ödül kazanan Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda filminin başrol oyuncusu Michelle Yeoh, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu ödülünü kazanarak bu ödülü kazanan ilk Asya kökenli kadın oyuncu oldu.

Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok (All Quiet on the Western Front) filmi ise 95. Oscar Ödülleri'nin öne çıkan bir diğer yapımı oldu. Film, En İyi Uluslararası Film ve En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi gibi ödülllerin sahibi oldu.

EN İYİ FİLM

KAZANAN: Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda


All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

KAZANAN: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda

 

Martin McDonagh  -The Banshees of Inisherin 

Steven Spielberg  - The Fabelmans 

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Michelle Yeoh -  Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda

Cate Blanchett-  Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams -  The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Brendan Fraser - The Whale

 

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin


Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Jamie Lee Curtis - Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda


Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Ke Huy Quan - Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda


Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch  - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan  - The Banshees of Inisherin

EN İYİ SES

KAZANAN: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

KAZANAN: Women Talking


All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

KAZANAN: "Naatu Naatu" - RRR


"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

KAZANAN: Avatar: Suyun Yolu


All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front


Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

KAZANAN: The Elephant Whisperers


Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front


Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

EN İYİ KISA LIVE-ACTION FİLMİ

KAZANAN: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

KAZANAN: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse


The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever


Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

KAZANAN: The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front 
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front


Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

EN İYİ BELGESEL

KAZANAN: Navalny 

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

KAZANAN:  Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

KAZANAN: Everything Everywhere All at Once


The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KURGU

KAZANAN: Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis 
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

