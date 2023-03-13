2023 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (95. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi)

95. Oscar Ödülleri dün gece Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre'da yapılan törenle sahiplerini buldu. Ünlü talk show sunucusu Jimmy Kimmel'in ev sahipliğindeki gecede Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda En İyi Film ödülünü alırken filmin yönetmenleri Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert En İyi Yönetmen ödülünün sahibi oldu.
Oscar Ödülleri'nde toplamda 7 ödül kazanan Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda filminin başrol oyuncusu Michelle Yeoh, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu ödülünü kazanarak bu ödülü kazanan ilk Asya kökenli kadın oyuncu oldu.
Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok (All Quiet on the Western Front) filmi ise 95. Oscar Ödülleri'nin öne çıkan bir diğer yapımı oldu. Film, En İyi Uluslararası Film ve En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi gibi ödülllerin sahibi oldu.
İşte 2023 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...
KAZANAN: Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
KAZANAN: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda
Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
KAZANAN: Michelle Yeoh - Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda
Cate Blanchett- Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
KAZANAN: Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
KAZANAN: Jamie Lee Curtis - Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
KAZANAN: Ke Huy Quan - Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda
Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
KAZANAN: Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
KAZANAN: Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
KAZANAN: "Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once
KAZANAN: Avatar: Suyun Yolu
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
KAZANAN: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
KAZANAN: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
KAZANAN: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
KAZANAN: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
KAZANAN: The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
KAZANAN: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
KAZANAN: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
KAZANAN: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
KAZANAN: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
KAZANAN: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick