Galeri

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel

Haberler |

Hızlı ve Öfkeli serisinin Dominic Toretto'su (Dom), Hızlı ve Öfkeli'nin yıldızı, Avatar serisinin yüzü Vin Diesel, 18 temmuz itibariyle yeni yaşını kutluyor. İşte 55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Amerikalı oyuncu Vin Diesel...

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 1

Vin Diesel / Multi-Facial (1995)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 2

Vin Diesel, Gordon Bijelonic, T.J. Mancini, F. Valentino Morales ve George Zakk / Strays (1997)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 3

Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg ve Edward Burns / Saving Private Ryan (1998)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 4

Vin Diesel / The Iron Giant (1999)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 5

Vin Diesel / Boiler Room (2000)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 6

Vin Diesel / Pitch Black (2000)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 7

Vin Diesel ve  Paul Walker / The Fast and the Furious (2001)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 8

Rob Cohen, Vin Diesel ve Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious (2001)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 9

Barry Pepper ve Vin Diesel / Knockaround Guys (2001)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 10

Vin Diesel (2001)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 11

Vin Diesel  (2001)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 12

Asia Argento ve Vin Diesel in xXx (2002)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 13

Vin Diesel  / Mtv Europe Music Awards (2003)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 14

Vin Diesel / A Man Apart (2003)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 15

Vin Diesel ve Alexa Davalos / The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 16

Vin Diesel (2004)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 17

Vin Diesel / Hızlı ve Öfkeli 9: Hız Efsanesi


55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 18

Vin Diesel (2004)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 19

Vin Diesel ve Paul Walker

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 20

Vin Diesel, Faith Ford, Brittany Snow, Max Thieriot, Morgan York, Kegan Hoover, Logan Hoover, Bo Vink ve Luke Vink / The Pacifier (2005)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 21

Vin Diesel / Find Me Guilty (2006)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 22

Vin Diesel ve Melanie Thierry in Babylon A.D. (2008)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 23

Vin Diesel ve Paul Walker / Fast & Furious (2009)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 24

Vin Diesel / Fast Five (2011)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 25

Vin Diesel  (2011)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 26

Vin Diesel ve Dwayne Johnson / Furious 6 (2013)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 27

Vin Diesel (2013)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 28

Vin Diesel / Riddick (2013)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 29
55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 30

Vin Diesel  / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2014)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 31

Vin Diesel (2014)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 32

Vin Diesel / Hızlı ve Öfkeli 8

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 33

Vin Diesel / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 34

Vin Diesel ve Gal Gadot (2015)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 35

Vin Diesel ve James Wan / Furious Seven (2015)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 36

Vin Diesel / The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 37

Vin Diesel (2015)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 38

Vin Diesel ve Alan Tacher

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 39

Vin Diesel (2016)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 40

Vin Diesel / Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 41

Vin Diesel ve Deepika Padukone / xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 42

Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez ve Tyrese Gibson

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 43

Vin Diesel, Rory McCann, Ruby Rose ve Kris Wu / xXx: Return of Xander Cage

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 44

Kristen Stewart ve Vin Diesel / 54th New York Festival (2016)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 45

Charlize Theron ve Vin Diesel / The Fate of the Furious (2017)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 46

Vin Diesel ve Shailene Woodley

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 47

Vin Diesel (2017)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 48

Vin Diesel / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 49

Vin Diesel (2017)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 50

Vin Diesel ve Zoe Saldana / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 51

Vin Diesel (2014)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 52

Vin Diesel / Hunter College (2018)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 53

Paloma Jiménez ve   Vin Diesel - 45. Chaplin (2018)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 54

Vin Diesel, Aslan Kral (The Lion King) prömiyerinde  (2019)

55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel - 55

Vin Diesel / Hızlı ve Öfkeli 9: Hız Efsanesi

N-LIFE HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER