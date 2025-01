Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu (2025 Altın Küre kazananlar)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DİZİ - MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)





KAZANAN: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)