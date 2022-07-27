Galeri

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde

“Mumya” ve “Dünyanın Merkezine Yolculuk” gibi yapımlarla tanınan ABD’li oyuncu Brendan Fraser’ın başrolünde yer aldığı “The Whale” filminden ilk görsel 2022 Venedik Film Festivali kapsamında paylaşıldı. Darren Aronofsky’nin yönetmen koltuğunda oturduğu filmde obezite hastası İngilizce öğretmeni Charlie’yi canlandıran Fraser’ın büyük değişimi hayranlarını şaşırttı. İşte rolleri için dikkat çekici değişime giren oyuncular ve rolleri...

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 1

Karakter: Charlie

The Whale, 2022

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 2

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 3

Karakter: Gorr the God Butcher

Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 4

Christian Bale

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 5

Karakter: Tammy Faye Bakker

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, 2021

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 6

Jessica Chastain

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 7

Karakter: Mystique

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 8

Jennifer Lawrence

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 9

Karakter: Red Skull

Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 10

Hugo Weaving

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 11

Karakter: Mr. Wong

Norbit, 2007

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 12

Eddie Murphy

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 13

Karakter: Gamora

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 14

Zoe Saldana

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 15

Karakter: Hulk

The Avengers, 2012

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 16

Mark Ruffalo

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 17

Karakter: Deadpool

Deadpool, 2016

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 18

Ryan Reynolds

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 19

Karakter: Bane

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 20

Tom Hardy

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 21

Karakter: The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 22

Gerard Butler

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 23

Karakter: Vision

Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 24

Paul Bettany

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 25

Karakter: Marv

Sin City, 2005

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 26

Mickey Rourke

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 27

Karakter: Nebula

Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 28

Karen Gillan

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 29

Karakter: Hellboy

Hellboy, 2004

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 30

Ron Perlman

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 31

Karakter: Enchantress

Suicide Squad, 2016

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 32

Cara Delevingne

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 33

Karakter: Lili Elbe

The Danish Girl, 2015

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 34

Eddie Redmayne

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 35

Karakter: Lamia

Stardust, 2007

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 36

Michelle Pfeiffer

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 37

Karakter: Dracula

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 38

Gary Oldman

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 39

Karakter: Beast

X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 40

Nicholas Hoult

Brendan Fraser "The Whale" filminde tanınmaz halde - 41

