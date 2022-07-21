Galeri

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları

Haberler - ntv.com.tr | 21.07.2022 - 07:27

Marvel veya DC. Hangi çizgi roman evreni olursa olsun hayatımıza giren süper kahramanlar, birbirinden ilginç güçleriyle hayal gücümüzü zorlarken sinema tarihinde kalıcı izler bıraktı. Peki en iyi süper kahraman kim? Variety, son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanlarını sizin için sıraladı. İşte performanslarıyla akıllarda yer eden süper kahramanlar...

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 1

50. Michael Peña – ‘Ant-Man' (2015)
49. Zachary Levi – ‘Shazam!’ (2019)
48. Andrew Garfield – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)
47. Tom Hardy – ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012)
46. Zazie Beetz – ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018)
45. Tony Leung – ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021)
44. Zoe Saldaña – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)
43. Dave Bautista – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)
42. Michael Rooker – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)
41. Hayley Atwell – ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 2

40. Ben Affleck – ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)
39. Paul Rudd – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)
39. Karen Gillan – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2021)
38. Ron Perlman – ‘Hellboy’ (2004)
37. Margot Robbie – ‘Birds of Prey’ (2020)
36. Shameik Moore – ‘Spider-Man: Into the
35. Spider-Verse’ (2018)
34. Holly Hunter – ‘The Incredibles (2004)
33. Zendaya – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)
32. Henry Cavill – ‘Man of Steel’ (2013
31. Letitia Wright – ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 3

30. Paul Dano – ‘The Batman’ (2022)
29. Tobey Maguire – ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)
28. Michael Keaton – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017)
27. Chris Hemsworth – ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)
26. Willem Dafoe – ‘Spider-Man’ (2002)
25.Christian Bale – ‘Batman Begins’ (2005)
24.Cate Blanchett – ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)
23.Tom Hiddleston – ‘The Avengers’ (2012)
22. Aaron Eckhart – ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)
21. Jackie Earle Haley – ‘Watchmen’ (2009

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 4

20. Samuel L. Jackson – ‘Unbreakable’ (2000)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 5

19. Michael Keaton – ‘Batman’ (1989)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 6

18. Brandon Lee – ‘The Crow’ (1994)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 7

17. Jack Nicholson – ‘Batman’ (1989)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 8

16. Bruce Willis – ‘Unbreakable’ (2000)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 9

15. Wesley Snipes – ‘Blade’ (1998)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 10

14. Tom Holland – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 11

13. Josh Brolin – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 12

12. Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Iron Man’ (2008

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 13

11. Gal Gadot – ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 14

10. Chris Evans – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 15

9. Chadwick Boseman – ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 16

8. Ryan Reynolds – ‘Deadpool’ (2016)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 17

7. Hugh Jackman – ‘Logan’ (2017)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 18

6. Alfred Molina – ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 19

5. Joaquin Phoenix – ‘Joker’ (2019)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 20

4. Christopher Reeve - 'Superman' (1978)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 21

3. Michael B. Jordan – ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 22

2. Michelle Pfeiffer – ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları - 23

1. Heath Ledger – ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

