Son 50 yılın en iyi süper kahramanları

50. Michael Peña – ‘Ant-Man' (2015)
49. Zachary Levi – ‘Shazam!’ (2019)
48. Andrew Garfield – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)
47. Tom Hardy – ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012)
46. Zazie Beetz – ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018)
45. Tony Leung – ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021)
44. Zoe Saldaña – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)
43. Dave Bautista – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)
42. Michael Rooker – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)
41. Hayley Atwell – ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ (2011)
40. Ben Affleck – ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)
39. Paul Rudd – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)
39. Karen Gillan – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2021)
38. Ron Perlman – ‘Hellboy’ (2004)
37. Margot Robbie – ‘Birds of Prey’ (2020)
36. Shameik Moore – ‘Spider-Man: Into the
35. Spider-Verse’ (2018)
34. Holly Hunter – ‘The Incredibles (2004)
33. Zendaya – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)
32. Henry Cavill – ‘Man of Steel’ (2013
31. Letitia Wright – ‘Black Panther’ (2018)
30. Paul Dano – ‘The Batman’ (2022)
29. Tobey Maguire – ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)
28. Michael Keaton – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017)
27. Chris Hemsworth – ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)
26. Willem Dafoe – ‘Spider-Man’ (2002)
25.Christian Bale – ‘Batman Begins’ (2005)
24.Cate Blanchett – ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)
23.Tom Hiddleston – ‘The Avengers’ (2012)
22. Aaron Eckhart – ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)
21. Jackie Earle Haley – ‘Watchmen’ (2009
20. Samuel L. Jackson – ‘Unbreakable’ (2000)
19. Michael Keaton – ‘Batman’ (1989)
18. Brandon Lee – ‘The Crow’ (1994)
17. Jack Nicholson – ‘Batman’ (1989)
16. Bruce Willis – ‘Unbreakable’ (2000)
15. Wesley Snipes – ‘Blade’ (1998)
14. Tom Holland – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)
13. Josh Brolin – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)
12. Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Iron Man’ (2008
11. Gal Gadot – ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017)
10. Chris Evans – ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)
9. Chadwick Boseman – ‘Black Panther’ (2018)
8. Ryan Reynolds – ‘Deadpool’ (2016)
7. Hugh Jackman – ‘Logan’ (2017)
6. Alfred Molina – ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)
5. Joaquin Phoenix – ‘Joker’ (2019)
4. Christopher Reeve - 'Superman' (1978)
3. Michael B. Jordan – ‘Black Panther’ (2018)
2. Michelle Pfeiffer – ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)
1. Heath Ledger – ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)