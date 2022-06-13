Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022)

IMDb tüm zamanların en iyi dizilerini listeledi. İşte seyirci ve kullanıcıların oylarıyla belirlenen tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi ve aldıkları puanlar...

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 1

100. Grace and Frankie (2015)

8,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 2

99. Law & Order (1990)

7,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 3

98. Young Sheldon (2017)

7,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 4

97. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 5

96. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

8,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 6

95. Family Guy (1999)

8,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 7

94. The Good Doctor (2017)

8,1

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 8

93. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 9

92. Mayans M.C. (2018)

7,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 10

91. Bir Skandalın Anatomisi (2022)

7,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 11

90. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

8,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 12

89. Sex Education (2019)

8,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 13

88. Lucifer (2016)

8,1

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 14

87. Who Killed Sara? (2021) 

6,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 15

86. Suits (2011)

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 16

85. Attack on Titan (2013)

9,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 17

84. True Detective (2014)

8,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 18

83. Panchayat (2020)

8,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 19

82. Bosch (2014)

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 20

81. Tokyo Vice (2022)

8,1

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 21

80. The Essex Serpent (2022)

6,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 22

79. Conversations with Friends (2022)

6,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 23

78. The Flash (2014)

7,6

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 24

77. Modern Family (2009) 

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 25

76. Silent Witness (1996)

7,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 26

75. Heartstopper (2022)

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 27

74. The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 28

73. Kardeşler Takımı (2001)

9,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 29

72. Succession (2018)

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 30

71. Our Flag Means Death (2022)

7,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 31

70. Gaslit (2022)

6,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 32

69. Midsomer Murders (1997) 

7,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 33

68. Prehistoric Planet (2022)

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 34

67. Vikingler (2013)

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 35

66. Ms. Marvel (2022) 

6,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 36

65. Seinfeld (1989) 

8,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 37

64. Star Wars: Klon Savaşları (2008)

8,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 38

63. The Big Bang Theory (2007) 

8,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 39

62. Chicago Fire (2012)

8,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 40

61. Ted Lasso (2020) 

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 41

60. 1883 (2021)  

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 42

59. Doctor Who (2005) 

8,6

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 43

58. The Wire (2002)

9,3

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 44

57. The Rookie (2018)

8,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 45

56. Downton Abbey (2010)

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 46

55. Şemsiye Akademisi (2019)

8,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 47

54. Outer Range (2022)

7,1

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 48

53. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)   

8,1

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 49

52. Friends (1994) 

8,9

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 50

51. Black Mirror (2011)

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 51

50. Soprano Ailesi (1999)  

9,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 52

49. The Midwich Cuckoos (2022) 

6,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 53

48. Westworld (2016)

8,6

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 54

47. Fear the Walking Dead (2015)  

6,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 55

46. Criminal Minds (2005)  

8,1

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 56

45. Euphoria (2019) 

8,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 57

44. Bridgerton (2020)

7,3

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 58

43. The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

7,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 59

42. Supernatural (2005) 

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 60

41. The Last Kingdom (2015)

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 61

40. Shining Girls (2022) 

7,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 62

39. Yabancı (2014)
8,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 63

38. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003) 

7,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 64

37. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022)

7,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 65

36. The Office (2005) 

9,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 66

35. Willow (2022)

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 67

34. Candy (2022) 

7,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 68

33. The Blacklist (2013)

8,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 69

32. Halo (2022)   

7,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 70

31. The Walking Dead (2010)

8,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 71

30. Peaky Blinders (2013) 

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 72

29. Moon Knight (2022) 

7,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 73

28. Mandaloryalı (2019)  

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 74

27. Severance (2022)

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 75

26. Shoresy (2022) 

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 76

25. This Is Us (2016)

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 77

24. The Flight Attendant (2020) 

7,1

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 78

23. Hacks (2021)

8,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 79

22. Yellowstone (2018) 

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 80

21. Grey's Anatomy (2005)

7,6

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 81

20. Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

7,6

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 82

19. The Offer (2022)

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 83

18. We Own This City (2022)  

7,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 84

17. The Orville (2017)  

8,0

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 85

16. Yıldızların Altında (2022)

7,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 86

15. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)  

8,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 87

14. Andor (2022)

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 88

13. Breaking Bad (2008)

9,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 89

12. Bosch: Legacy (2022)

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 90

11. Barry (2018)   

8,3

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 91

10. Ozark (2017) 

8,5

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 92

9. Taht Oyunları (2011) 

9,2

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 93

8. Pistol (2022) 

7,6

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 94

7. The Staircase (2022)  

7,3

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 95

6. Love, Death & Robots (2019)

8,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 96

5. The Lincoln Lawyer (2022) 

7,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 97

4. Better Call Saul (2015) 

8,8

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 98

3. The Boys (2019)  

8,7

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 99

2. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) 

7,4

Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 dizisi (En iyi dizi önerileri 2022) - 100

1. Stranger Things (2016) 

8,7

