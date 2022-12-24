Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022)

Hollywood sineması her geçen yeni teknolojilerle hayal gücünü zorlayan yapımlar yapmaya devam etse de zamana karşı duran bazı yapımlar tüm zamanların en iyileri arasına girmeyi başardı. Variety tüm zamanların en iyi filmlerini işte böyle sıraladı...

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 1

100. The Graduate (1967)  
99. 12 Kızgın Adam (1957)  
98. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988)  
97. Alien (1979)   
96. A Hard Day’s Night (1964)  
95. Bir Oyuncak Hikayesi (1995)  
94. Nedimeler (2011)  
93. Le Samouraï (1967)  
92. Pink Flamingos (1972)   
91. Scenes From a Marriage (1974)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 2

90. Cinnet (1980)   
89. Belle de Jour (1967)   
88. Malcolm X (1992)  
87. The Sound of Music (1965)   
86. Close-Up (1990)  
85. Natural Born Killers (1994) 
84. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)   
83. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)  
82. Parasite (2019)
81. Kara Şövalye (2008)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 3

80. Pixote (1980)    
79. Waiting for Guffman (1996)   
78. Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)  
77. Goldfinger (1964)   
76. The Tree of Life (2011)   
75. Boogie Nights (1997)   
74. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)   
73. Intolerance (1916)   
72. Breaking the Waves (1996)   
71. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 4

70. 12 Yıllık Esaret (2013)   
69. Beau Travail (1999)  
68. King Kong (1933)  
67. Bicycle Thieves (1948)   
66. Paris Is Burning (1990)   
65. A Man Escaped (1956)   
64. Carrie (1976)   
63. Bambi (1942)
62. Dazed and Confused (1993)
61. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 5

60. Moulin Rouge! (2001)
59. Vagabond (1985)
58. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 
57. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
56. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
55. Pather Panchali (1955)
54. The Road Warrior (1981)
53. In the Mood for Love (2000)
52. The General (1926)
51. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 6

50. Breathless (1960)
49. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
48. Piyano (1993)
47. Mean Streets (1973)
46. Notorious (1946)
45. Titanick(1997)
44. L'Avventura (1960)
43. Shoah (1985)
42. Moonlight (2016)
41. The Wild Bunch (1969)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 7

40. Fargo (1996)
39. Some Like It Hot (1959)
38. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
37. Annie Hall (1977)
36. On the Waterfront (1954)
35. Kuzuların Sessizliği (1991)
34. Stagecoach (1939)
33. 8½ (1963)
32. Vertigo (1958)
31. Network (1976)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 8

30. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
29. Double Indemnity (1944)
28. City Lights (1931)
27. Bonnie ve Clyde (1967)
26. The 400 Blows (1959)
25. Bringing Up Baby (1938)
24. Tokyo Story (1953)
23. The Apartment (1960)
22. Chinatown (1974)
21. Rüzgar Gibi Geçti (1939)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 9

20. Blue Velvet (1986)
19. Baba Part 2 (1974)
18. Persona (1966)
17. Nashville (1975)
16. Casablanca (1942)
15. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927)
14. Do the Right Thing (1989)
13. The Rules of the Game (1939)
12. Sıkı Dostlar (1990)
11. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Variety tüm zamanların en iyi 100 filmi açıkladı (2022) - 10

10. Er Ryan'ı Kurtarmak (1998)
9. All About Eve (1950)
8. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
7. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
6. Seven Samurai (1954)
5. Ucuz Roman (1994)
4. Citizen Kane (1941)
3. Baba (1972)
2. Oz Böyücüsü (1939)
1. Sapık  (1960)

