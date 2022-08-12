Galeri

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne

Haberler - ntv.com.tr | 12.08.2022 - 07:24

Kariyerine modellikle başlayan, sinema alanında başarılı işlere imza atan İngiliz model ve oyuncu Cara Delevingne bugün 30 yaşına bastı. Bugüne dek pek çok defilede boy gösteren, pek çok markanın da reklam yüzü olan Delevingne'in doğum gününe özel 30 farklı fotoğrafı...

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 1

2019 MET Gala

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 2

The Face on an Angel filminden (2014)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 3

Chanel defilesi (Paris, 2019)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 4

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets  flminden (2017)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 5

2018 Toronto Uluslararası Film Festivali

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 6

Kağıttan Kentler filminden (2015)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 7

Londra'da imza günü (2017)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 8

Suicide Squad filminden (2016)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 9

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets filminin Avrupa prömiyeri (2017)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 10

Tulip Forever (2017)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 11

2017 MTV Film ve TV Ödülleri

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 12

2017 MET Gala

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 13

2015 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 14

Kardeşi Poppy Delevingne ile (Paris, 2015)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 15

GQ Men Of The Year Ödülleri, 2014

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 16

Reincarnation filminden (2014)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 17

Paris Moda Haftası Chanel defilesi (2013)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 18

Paper Towns film afişi (2015)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 19

Louis Vuitton defilesi (Paris, 2013)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 20

Pan filminden (2015)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 21

amfAR Milano 2012 yemeği

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 22

Mulberry etkinliği (Londra, 2010)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 23

London Fields (2018)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 24

Suicide Squad etkinliği (2016)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 25

Comic Con 2019

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 26

Zoolander 2 etkinliği (2016)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 27

Paper Towns etkinliği (2015)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 28

Christian Dior Sonbahar-Kış 2021-2022 Haute Couture defilesi, Paris (2021)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 29

2022 Dior Croisiere (Cruise) defilesi, Atina (2021)

30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Cara Delevingne - 30

Cara Deleving ve Orlando Bloom - (Carnival Row 2019)

