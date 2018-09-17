2018 Emmy adaylarının canlandırdığı karakterler

1 Cicely Tyson VE Viola Davis / How to Get Away with Murder (2014)

2 Samira Wiley/ The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

3 Gerald McRaney / This Is Us (2016)

4 F. Murray Abraham / Homeland (2011)

5 Edie Falco / Law & Order True Crime (2017)

6 John Legend / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)

7 Diana Rigg / Game of Thrones (2011)

8 Elisabeth Moss ve Cherry Jones / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

9 Matthew Goode / The Crown (2016)

10 Ron Cephas Jones / This Is Us (2016)

11 Jimmi Simpson / Westworld (2016)

12 Cameron Britton / Mindhunter (2017)

13 Joseph Fiennes / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

14 Mandy Patinkin / Homeland (2011)

15 David Harbour / Stranger Things (2016)

16 Antonio Banderas / Genius (2017)

17 Jesse Plemons / Black Mirror (2011)

18 Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)

19 Jeff Daniels / The Looming Tower (2018)

20 Ed Harris / Westworld (2016)

21 Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)

22 Jessica Biel / The Sinner (2017)

23 Laura Dern ve Isabelle Nelisse / The Tale (2018)

24 Michelle Dockery / Godless (2017)

25 Regina King ve Clare-Hope Ashitey / Seven Seconds (2018)

26 Sarah Paulson / American Horror Story (2011)

27 Anthony Anderson / Black-ish (2014)+

28 Ted Danson / The Good Place (2016)

29 Larry David / Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)

30 Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)

31 Bill Hader / Barry (2018)

32 William H. Macy ve Christian Isaiah / Shameless (2011)

33 Pamela Adlon / Better Things (2016

34 Rachel Brosnahan / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)

35 Allison Janney / Mom (2013)

36 Issa Rae / Insecure (2016)

37 Tracee Ellis Ross / Black-ish (2014)

38 Lily Tomlin / Grace and Frankie (2015)

39

Jason Bateman / Ozark (2017)

40 Sterling K. Brown / This Is Us (2016)

41 Jeffrey Wright / Westworld (2016)

42 Milo Ventimiglia / This Is Us (2016)

43 Matthew Rhys / The Americans (2013)

44 Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)

45 Evan Rachel Wood / Westworld (2016)

46 Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

47 Claire Foy / The Crown (2016)

48 Sandra Oh / Killing Eve (2018)

49 Tatiana Maslany / Orphan Black (2013)

50 Alexis Bledel / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

51 Sara Bareilles / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)

52 Brandon Victor Dixon / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)

53 Ann Dowd / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

54 Lena Headey / Game of Thrones (2011)

55 Thandie Newton / Westworld (2016)

56 Vanessa Kirby / The Crown (2016)

57 Elisabeth Moss ve Yvonne Strahovski / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

58 Peter Dinklage / Game of Thrones (2011)

59 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau / Game of Thrones (2011)

60 Matt Smith ve Claire Foy / The Crown (2016)

61 Zazie Beetz / Atlanta (2016)

62 Aidy Bryant / Saturday Night Live (1975)

63 Alex Borstein / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)

64 Bashir Salahuddin ve Betty Gilpin / GLOW (2017)

65 Kate McKinnon / Saturday Night Live (1975)

66 Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert veLaurie Metcalf /Roseanne (1988)

67 Sean Hayes ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)

68 Louie Anderson / Baskets (2016)

69 Alec Baldwin / Saturday Night Live (1975)

70 Ellie Kemper ve Tituss Burgess / Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)

71 Brian Tyree Henry / Atlanta (2016)

72 Henry Winkler / Barry (2018)

73 Kenan Thompson / Saturday Night Live (1975)

74 Tony Shalhoub / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)

75 Penélope Cruz / American Crime Story (2016)

76 Judith Light / American Crime Story (2016)

77 Adina Porter / American Horror Story (2011)

78 Merritt Wever ve Michelle Dockery / Godless (2017)

79 Letitia Wright / Black Mirror (2011)

80 Jeff Daniels / Godless (2017)

81 John Leguizamo / Waco (2018)

82 Ricky Martin / American Crime Story (2016)

83 Edgar Ramírez / American Crime Story (2016)

84 Finn Wittrock / American Crime Story (2016)

85 Michael Stuhlbarg / The Looming Tower (2018)

86 Millie Bobby Brown / Stranger Things (2016)