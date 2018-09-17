2018 Emmy adaylarının canlandırdığı karakterler

-
Cicely Tyson VE Viola Davis / How to Get Away with Murder (2014)
Samira Wiley/ The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Gerald McRaney / This Is Us (2016)
F. Murray Abraham / Homeland (2011)
Edie Falco / Law & Order True Crime (2017)
John Legend / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)
Diana Rigg / Game of Thrones (2011)
Elisabeth Moss ve Cherry Jones / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Matthew Goode / The Crown (2016)
Ron Cephas Jones / This Is Us (2016)
Jimmi Simpson / Westworld (2016)
Cameron Britton / Mindhunter (2017)
Joseph Fiennes / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Mandy Patinkin / Homeland (2011)
David Harbour / Stranger Things (2016)
Antonio Banderas / Genius (2017)
Jesse Plemons / Black Mirror (2011)
Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)
Jeff Daniels / The Looming Tower (2018)
Ed Harris / Westworld (2016)
Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)
Jessica Biel / The Sinner (2017)
Laura Dern ve Isabelle Nelisse / The Tale (2018)
Michelle Dockery / Godless (2017)
Regina King ve Clare-Hope Ashitey / Seven Seconds (2018)
Sarah Paulson / American Horror Story (2011)
Anthony Anderson / Black-ish (2014)+
Ted Danson / The Good Place (2016)
Larry David / Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)
Bill Hader / Barry (2018)
William H. Macy ve Christian Isaiah / Shameless (2011)
Pamela Adlon / Better Things (2016
Rachel Brosnahan / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
Allison Janney / Mom (2013)
Issa Rae / Insecure (2016)
Tracee Ellis Ross / Black-ish (2014)
Lily Tomlin / Grace and Frankie (2015)
Jason Bateman / Ozark (2017)
Sterling K. Brown / This Is Us (2016)
Jeffrey Wright / Westworld (2016)
Milo Ventimiglia / This Is Us (2016)
Matthew Rhys / The Americans (2013)
Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)
Evan Rachel Wood / Westworld (2016)
Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Claire Foy / The Crown (2016)
Sandra Oh / Killing Eve (2018)
Tatiana Maslany / Orphan Black (2013)
Alexis Bledel / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Sara Bareilles / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)
Brandon Victor Dixon / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)
Ann Dowd / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Lena Headey / Game of Thrones (2011)
Thandie Newton / Westworld (2016)
Vanessa Kirby / The Crown (2016)
Elisabeth Moss ve Yvonne Strahovski / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Peter Dinklage / Game of Thrones (2011)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau / Game of Thrones (2011)
Matt Smith ve Claire Foy / The Crown (2016)
Zazie Beetz / Atlanta (2016)
Aidy Bryant / Saturday Night Live (1975)
Alex Borstein / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
Bashir Salahuddin ve Betty Gilpin / GLOW (2017)
Kate McKinnon / Saturday Night Live (1975)
Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert veLaurie Metcalf /Roseanne (1988)
Sean Hayes ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)
Louie Anderson / Baskets (2016)
Alec Baldwin / Saturday Night Live (1975)
Ellie Kemper ve Tituss Burgess / Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)
Brian Tyree Henry / Atlanta (2016)
Henry Winkler / Barry (2018)
Kenan Thompson / Saturday Night Live (1975)
Tony Shalhoub / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
Penélope Cruz / American Crime Story (2016)
Judith Light / American Crime Story (2016)
Adina Porter / American Horror Story (2011)
Merritt Wever ve Michelle Dockery / Godless (2017)
Letitia Wright / Black Mirror (2011)
Jeff Daniels / Godless (2017)
John Leguizamo / Waco (2018)
Ricky Martin / American Crime Story (2016)
Edgar Ramírez / American Crime Story (2016)
Finn Wittrock / American Crime Story (2016)
Michael Stuhlbarg / The Looming Tower (2018)
Millie Bobby Brown / Stranger Things (2016)
Leslie Jones / Saturday Night Live (1975)