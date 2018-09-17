NTV

2018 Emmy adaylarının canlandırdığı karakterler

Kovboylar, krallar, katiller ve diğerleri... 70. Emmy Ödül töreni öncesi 2018 Emmy adaylarının canlandırdığı karakterler....

  • 1

    Cicely Tyson VE Viola Davis / How to Get Away with Murder (2014)
  • 2

    Samira Wiley/ The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 3

    Gerald McRaney / This Is Us (2016)
  • 4

    F. Murray Abraham / Homeland (2011)
  • 5

    Edie Falco / Law & Order True Crime (2017)
  • 6

    John Legend / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)
  • 7

    Diana Rigg / Game of Thrones (2011)
  • 8

    Elisabeth Moss ve Cherry Jones / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 9

    Matthew Goode / The Crown (2016)
  • 10

    Ron Cephas Jones / This Is Us (2016)
  • 11

    Jimmi Simpson / Westworld (2016)
  • 12

    Cameron Britton / Mindhunter (2017)
  • 13

    Joseph Fiennes / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 14

    Mandy Patinkin / Homeland (2011)
  • 15

    David Harbour / Stranger Things (2016)
  • 16

    Antonio Banderas / Genius (2017)
  • 17

    Jesse Plemons / Black Mirror (2011)
  • 18

    Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)
  • 19

    Jeff Daniels / The Looming Tower (2018)
  • 20

    Ed Harris / Westworld (2016)
  • 21

    Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)
  • 22

    Jessica Biel / The Sinner (2017)
  • 23

    Laura Dern ve Isabelle Nelisse / The Tale (2018)
  • 24

    Michelle Dockery / Godless (2017)
  • 25

    Regina King ve Clare-Hope Ashitey / Seven Seconds (2018)
  • 26

    Sarah Paulson / American Horror Story (2011)
  • 27

    Anthony Anderson / Black-ish (2014)+
  • 28

    Ted Danson / The Good Place (2016)
  • 29

    Larry David / Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
  • 30

    Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)
  • 31

    Bill Hader / Barry (2018)
  • 32

    William H. Macy ve Christian Isaiah / Shameless (2011)
  • 33

    Pamela Adlon / Better Things (2016
  • 34

    Rachel Brosnahan / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
  • 35

    Allison Janney / Mom (2013)
  • 36

    Issa Rae / Insecure (2016)
  • 37

    Tracee Ellis Ross / Black-ish (2014)
  • 38

    Lily Tomlin / Grace and Frankie (2015)
  • 39


    Jason Bateman / Ozark (2017)
  • 40

    Sterling K. Brown / This Is Us (2016)
  • 41

    Jeffrey Wright / Westworld (2016)
  • 42

    Milo Ventimiglia / This Is Us (2016)
  • 43

    Matthew Rhys / The Americans (2013)
  • 44

    Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)
  • 45

    Evan Rachel Wood / Westworld (2016)
  • 46

    Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 47

    Claire Foy / The Crown (2016)
  • 48

    Sandra Oh / Killing Eve (2018)
  • 49

    Tatiana Maslany / Orphan Black (2013)
  • 50

    Alexis Bledel / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 51

    Sara Bareilles / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)
  • 52

    Brandon Victor Dixon / Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)
  • 53

    Ann Dowd / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 54

    Lena Headey / Game of Thrones (2011)
  • 55

    Thandie Newton / Westworld (2016)
  • 56

    Vanessa Kirby / The Crown (2016)
  • 57

    Elisabeth Moss ve Yvonne Strahovski / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 58

    Peter Dinklage / Game of Thrones (2011)
  • 59

    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau / Game of Thrones (2011)
  • 60

    Matt Smith ve Claire Foy / The Crown (2016)
  • 61

    Zazie Beetz / Atlanta (2016)
  • 62

    Aidy Bryant / Saturday Night Live (1975)
  • 63

    Alex Borstein / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
  • 64

    Bashir Salahuddin ve Betty Gilpin / GLOW (2017)
  • 65

    Kate McKinnon / Saturday Night Live (1975)
  • 66

    Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert veLaurie Metcalf /Roseanne (1988)
  • 67

    Sean Hayes ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)
  • 68

    Louie Anderson / Baskets (2016)
  • 69

    Alec Baldwin / Saturday Night Live (1975)
  • 70

    Ellie Kemper ve Tituss Burgess / Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)
  • 71

    Brian Tyree Henry / Atlanta (2016)
  • 72

    Henry Winkler / Barry (2018)
  • 73

    Kenan Thompson / Saturday Night Live (1975)
  • 74

    Tony Shalhoub / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
  • 75

    Penélope Cruz / American Crime Story (2016)
  • 76

    Judith Light / American Crime Story (2016)
  • 77

    Adina Porter / American Horror Story (2011)
  • 78

    Merritt Wever ve Michelle Dockery / Godless (2017)
  • 79

    Letitia Wright / Black Mirror (2011)
  • 80

    Jeff Daniels / Godless (2017)
  • 81

    John Leguizamo / Waco (2018)
  • 82

    Ricky Martin / American Crime Story (2016)
  • 83

    Edgar Ramírez / American Crime Story (2016)
  • 84

    Finn Wittrock / American Crime Story (2016)
  • 85

    Michael Stuhlbarg / The Looming Tower (2018)
  • 86

    Millie Bobby Brown / Stranger Things (2016)
  • 87

    Leslie Jones / Saturday Night Live (1975)
