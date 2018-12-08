NTV

2018'de en çok konuşulan film afişleri

2018'de ın en çok konuşulan film afişleri açıklandı. IMDb verilerine göre derlenen listede sizin favoriniz hangisi

  • 1

    Ethan Hawke / First Reformed (2017)
  • 2

    Hearts Beat Loud (2018)
  • 3

    McQueen (2018)
  • 4

    Uma Thurman / The House That Jack Built (2018)
  • 5

    Transformer (2017)
  • 6

    The Wind (2018)
  • 7

    Three Identical Strangers (2018)
  • 8

    Le Redoutable (2017)
  • 9

    The Gospel According to André (2017)
  • 10

    Always at The Carlyle (2018)
  • 11

    Superfly (2018)
  • 12

    Hereditary (2018)

  • 13

    American Animals (2018)
  • 14

    Lakeith Stanfield / Sorry to Bother You (2018)
  • 15

    Evan Rosado / We the Animals (2018)
  • 16

    Skate Kitchen (2018)
  • 17

    Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco (2017)
  • 18

    Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)
  • 19

    Hal Ashby / Hal (2018)
  • 20

    Anna Kendrick ve Blake Lively / A Simple Favor (2018)
  • 21

    Robert Redford / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
  • 22

    Charlie Hunnam ve Rami Malek / Papillon (2017)
  • 23

    Ryan Gosling / First Man (2018)
  • 24

    Studio 54 (2018)
  • 25

    Domhnall Gleeson / The Little Stranger (2018)
  • 26

    Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone ve Olivia Colman / The Favourite (2018)
  • 27

    The Wedding (2018)
  • 28

    Thomas Middleditch / Entanglement (2017)
  • 29

    Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro ve Isabela Moner/ Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
  • 30

    Alden Ehrenreich / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
  • 31

    Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke ve Joonas Suotamo in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
  • 32

    The New Mutants (2019)
  • 33

    Helen Mirren / Winchester (2018)
  • 34

    Barry Pepper, Giancarlo Esposito, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Will Poulter, Kaya Scodelario, Dexter Darden, Dylan O'Brien, Ki Hong Lee ve Rosa Salazar / Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
  • 35

    The Meg (2018)
  • 36

    The Predator (2018)
  • 37

    Ghost Stories (2017)
  • 38

    Blockers (2018)
  • 39

    Ben Whishaw / Paddington 2 (2017)
  • 40

    Thoroughbreds (2017)
  • 41

    Isle of Dogs (2018)
  • 42

    Ryan Reynolds / Deadpool 2 (2018)
  • 43

    Acrimony (2018)
  • 44

    Bruce Dern, Jason Clarke, Kate Mara ve Ed Helms in Chappaquiddick (2017)
  • 45


    Annihilation (2018)
  • 46

    Venom (2018)
  • 47


    Iain De Caestecker, Bokeem Woodbine ve Pilou Asbæk / Overlord (2018)
  • 48

    The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
  • 49

    Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
  • 50

    Hell Fest (2018)
  • 51

    Christian Bale / Vice (2018)
  • 52

    Halloween (2018)
  • 53

    Daredevil (2015)
  • 54


    Monrovia, Indiana (2018)
  • 55

    Hellboy (2019)
  • 56

    The Man in the High Castle (2015)
  • 57

    Saoirse Ronan ve Margot Robbie / Mary Queen of Scots (2018)
  • 58

    J.K. Simmons / Counterpart (2017)
  • 59

    Diego Luna ve Michael Pena / Narcos: Mexico (2018)
  • 60

    Nicolas Cage / Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
  • 61

    Fred Savage ve Ryan Reynolds / Deadpool 2 (2018)
  • 62

    Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good ve Michael Ealy / The Intruder (2019)
  • 63


    Mapplethorpe (2018)
  • 64


    JD McCrary / The Lion King (2019)
  • 65

    Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (2018)
  • 66

    Stephan James ve KiKi Layne / If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
  • 67


    Ferdia Shaw / Artemis Fowl (2019)
  • 68

    The Clinton Affair (2018)
  • 69

    Jason Momoa in Aquaman (2018)
