2018'de en çok konuşulan film afişleri

1 Ethan Hawke / First Reformed (2017)

2 Hearts Beat Loud (2018)

3 McQueen (2018)

4 Uma Thurman / The House That Jack Built (2018)

5 Transformer (2017)

6 The Wind (2018)

7 Three Identical Strangers (2018)

8 Le Redoutable (2017)

9 The Gospel According to André (2017)

10 Always at The Carlyle (2018)

11 Superfly (2018)

12 Hereditary (2018)





13 American Animals (2018)

14 Lakeith Stanfield / Sorry to Bother You (2018)

15 Evan Rosado / We the Animals (2018)

16 Skate Kitchen (2018)

17 Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco (2017)

18 Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

19 Hal Ashby / Hal (2018)

20 Anna Kendrick ve Blake Lively / A Simple Favor (2018)

21 Robert Redford / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)

22 Charlie Hunnam ve Rami Malek / Papillon (2017)

23 Ryan Gosling / First Man (2018)

24 Studio 54 (2018)

25 Domhnall Gleeson / The Little Stranger (2018)

26 Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone ve Olivia Colman / The Favourite (2018)

27 The Wedding (2018)

28 Thomas Middleditch / Entanglement (2017)

29 Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro ve Isabela Moner/ Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

30 Alden Ehrenreich / Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

31 Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke ve Joonas Suotamo in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

32 The New Mutants (2019)

33 Helen Mirren / Winchester (2018)

34 Barry Pepper, Giancarlo Esposito, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Will Poulter, Kaya Scodelario, Dexter Darden, Dylan O'Brien, Ki Hong Lee ve Rosa Salazar / Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

35 The Meg (2018)

36 The Predator (2018)

37 Ghost Stories (2017)

38 Blockers (2018)

39 Ben Whishaw / Paddington 2 (2017)

40 Thoroughbreds (2017)

41 Isle of Dogs (2018)

42 Ryan Reynolds / Deadpool 2 (2018)

43 Acrimony (2018)

44 Bruce Dern, Jason Clarke, Kate Mara ve Ed Helms in Chappaquiddick (2017)

45

Annihilation (2018)

46 Venom (2018)

47

Iain De Caestecker, Bokeem Woodbine ve Pilou Asbæk / Overlord (2018)

48 The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

49 Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

50 Hell Fest (2018)

51 Christian Bale / Vice (2018)

52 Halloween (2018)

53 Daredevil (2015)

54

Monrovia, Indiana (2018)

55 Hellboy (2019)

56 The Man in the High Castle (2015)

57 Saoirse Ronan ve Margot Robbie / Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

58 J.K. Simmons / Counterpart (2017)

59 Diego Luna ve Michael Pena / Narcos: Mexico (2018)

60 Nicolas Cage / Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

61 Fred Savage ve Ryan Reynolds / Deadpool 2 (2018)

62 Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good ve Michael Ealy / The Intruder (2019)

63

Mapplethorpe (2018)

64

JD McCrary / The Lion King (2019)

65 Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (2018)

66 Stephan James ve KiKi Layne / If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

67

Ferdia Shaw / Artemis Fowl (2019)

68 The Clinton Affair (2018)