2019 People's Choice (Halkın Seçimi) Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

1 EN İYİ FİLM Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

2 EN İYİ KOMEDİ FİLMİ The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

Murder Mystery

3 EN İYİ AKSİYON FİLMİ Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

4 EN İYİ DRAMA Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

5 EN İYİ AİLE FİLMİ Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie 2

6 EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

7 EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

8 EN İYİ DRAMA OYUNCUSU Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

9 EN İYİ KOMEDİ OYUNCUSU Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

10 EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNCUSU Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

11 YILIN DİZİSİ Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

12 DARAMA DALINDA EN İYİ DİZİ Grey's Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

13 KOMEDİ DALINDA EN İYİ DİZİ The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt's Creek

14 EN İYİ REALITY SHOW Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

15 EN İYİ YARIŞMA PROGRAMI American Idol

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge

16 YILIN TV ERKEK YILDIZI Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

18 YILIN DRAMA DALINDA YILDIZI Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

19 YILIN KOMEDİ DALINDA YILDIZI Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

20 EN İYİ GÜNLÜK TALK SHOW The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today

Good Morning America

The Real

21 EN İYİ GECE TALK SHOW'U The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

22 YILIN YARIŞMACISI Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

23 YILIN REALITY TV YILDIZI Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

24 YILIN BINGEWORTHY (YÜKSEK KALİTE) DİZİSİ Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

25 YILIN BİLİMKURGU/FANTASTİK DİZİSİ Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

26 2018'İN EN İYİ ERKEK ŞARKICISI Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

27 2018'İN EN İYİ KADIN ŞARKICISI Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

28 YILIN GRUBU Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

29 YILIN EN İYİ ALBÜMÜ Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Free Spirit, Khalid

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD

Lover, Taylor Swift

30 YILIN EN İYİ ŞARKISI "Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Talk," Khalid

"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

"Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

31 EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKICISI Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

32 EN İYİ LATİN ŞARKICI Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

33 EN İYİ KLİP "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee & Snow

"ME!," Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

"Kill This Love," BLACKPINK

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"Boy With Luv," BTS feat. Halsey

"Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

34 YILIN TURNESİ BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga: Enigma

Ariana Grande: Sweetener

P!nk: Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez: It's My Party

Cher: Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World

35 YILIN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZI Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

36 YILIN GÜZELLİK INFLUENCER'I James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

37 SOSYAL MEDYANIN EN İYİ ÜNLÜSÜ Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

38 YILIN HAYVAN YILDIZI Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna the Chiweenie

Juniper the Fox

Shinjiro Ono - Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

39 YILIN KOMEDYENİ Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour

Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing

Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal