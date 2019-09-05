2019 People's Choice (Halkın Seçimi) Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu
ntv.com.tr
Bu yıl 45'incisi düzenlenecek olan People’s Choice (Halkın Seçimi) Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. 18 Ekim'e kadar süren oylamayla belirlenen ödüller, 10 Kasım'da ABD'de düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerine verilecek. İşte 2019 People's Choice adayları...
-
1
EN İYİ FİLMAvengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
-
2
EN İYİ KOMEDİ FİLMİThe Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery
-
3
EN İYİ AKSİYON FİLMİAvengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
-
4
EN İYİ DRAMAOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
-
5
EN İYİ AİLE FİLMİToy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
-
6
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCURobert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
-
7
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCUMillie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
-
8
EN İYİ DRAMA OYUNCUSUTaron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
-
9
EN İYİ KOMEDİ OYUNCUSUAli Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
-
10
EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNCUSURobert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
-
11
YILIN DİZİSİGame of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
-
12
DARAMA DALINDA EN İYİ DİZİGrey's Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
-
13
KOMEDİ DALINDA EN İYİ DİZİThe Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt's Creek
-
14
EN İYİ REALITY SHOWKeeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
-
15
EN İYİ YARIŞMA PROGRAMIAmerican Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge
-
16
YILIN TV ERKEK YILDIZIKit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
-
17
YILIN TV KADIN YILDIZIKit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
-
18
YILIN DRAMA DALINDA YILDIZIZendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
-
19
YILIN KOMEDİ DALINDA YILDIZILeslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
-
20
EN İYİ GÜNLÜK TALK SHOWThe View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today
Good Morning America
The Real
-
21
EN İYİ GECE TALK SHOW'UThe Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
-
22
YILIN YARIŞMACISIBuddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
-
23
YILIN REALITY TV YILDIZIKhloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
-
24
YILIN BINGEWORTHY (YÜKSEK KALİTE) DİZİSİGame of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
-
25
YILIN BİLİMKURGU/FANTASTİK DİZİSİStranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
-
26
2018'İN EN İYİ ERKEK ŞARKICISIShawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
-
27
2018'İN EN İYİ KADIN ŞARKICISIAriana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
-
28
YILIN GRUBUJonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
-
29
YILIN EN İYİ ALBÜMÜThank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Free Spirit, Khalid
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
Lover, Taylor Swift
-
30
YILIN EN İYİ ŞARKISI"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Talk," Khalid
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
-
31
EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKICISILuke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
-
32
EN İYİ LATİN ŞARKICIDaddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
-
33
EN İYİ KLİP"Con Calma," Daddy Yankee & Snow
"ME!," Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
"Kill This Love," BLACKPINK
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Boy With Luv," BTS feat. Halsey
"Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
-
34
YILIN TURNESİBTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga: Enigma
Ariana Grande: Sweetener
P!nk: Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez: It's My Party
Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World
-
35
YILIN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZIEmma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
-
36
YILIN GÜZELLİK INFLUENCER'IJames Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
-
37
SOSYAL MEDYANIN EN İYİ ÜNLÜSÜAriana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
-
38
YILIN HAYVAN YILDIZIJiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna the Chiweenie
Juniper the Fox
Shinjiro Ono - Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
-
39
YILIN KOMEDYENİKevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
-
40
YILIN STİL YILDIZIKim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles