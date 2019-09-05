NTV

2019 People's Choice (Halkın Seçimi) Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

ntv.com.tr

Bu yıl 45'incisi düzenlenecek olan People’s Choice (Halkın Seçimi) Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. 18 Ekim'e kadar süren oylamayla belirlenen ödüller, 10 Kasım'da ABD'de düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerine verilecek. İşte 2019 People's Choice adayları...

  • 1

    EN İYİ FİLM

    EN İYİ FİLM
    Avengers: Endgame
    Toy Story 4
    Captain Marvel
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
    The Lion King
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Us
    Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • 2

    EN İYİ KOMEDİ FİLMİ

    The Upside
    The Upside
    Yesterday
    The Hustle
    Men in Black: International
    Long Shot
    Little
    Good Boys
    Murder Mystery
  • 3

    EN İYİ AKSİYON FİLMİ

    Avengers: Endgame
    Avengers: Endgame
    Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Captain Marvel
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Shazam!
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters
    Dark Phoenix
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
  • 4

    EN İYİ DRAMA

    EN İYİ DRAMA
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Rocketman
    Five Feet Apart
    Glass
    Us
    Triple Frontier
    After
    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
  • 5

    EN İYİ AİLE FİLMİ

    Toy Story 4
    Toy Story 4
    The Lion King
    Aladdin
    The Secret Life of Pets 2
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu
    The Angry Birds Movie 2
  • 6

    EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

    EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
    Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Will Smith, Aladdin
    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
  • 7

    EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

    EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
    Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
    Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
    Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
    Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
    Lupita Nyong'o, Us
    Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
  • 8

    EN İYİ DRAMA OYUNCUSU

    Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
    Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
    Lupita Nyong'o, Us
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Sarah Paulson, Glass
    Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
  • 9

    EN İYİ KOMEDİ OYUNCUSU

    Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
    Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
    Kevin Hart, The Upside
    Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
    Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
    Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
    Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
    Mindy Kaling, Late Night
    Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
  • 10

    EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNCUSU

    EN İYİ AKSİYON OYUNCUSU
    Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
    Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
    Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
    Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
    Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
  • 11

    YILIN DİZİSİ

    Game of Thrones
    Game of Thrones
    WWE Raw
    Stranger Things
    The Walking Dead
    The Big Bang Theory
    Riverdale
    This Is Us
    Grey's Anatomy
  • 12

    DARAMA DALINDA EN İYİ DİZİ

    Grey's Anatomy
    Grey's Anatomy
    This Is Us
    Chicago P.D.
    Game of Thrones
    Stranger Things
    Big Little Lies
    Riverdale
    The Walking Dead
  • 13

    KOMEDİ DALINDA EN İYİ DİZİ

    The Big Bang Theory
    The Big Bang Theory
    Saturday Night Live
    Modern Family
    The Good Place
    Grown-ish
    Veep
    Orange Is the New Black
    Schitt's Creek
  • 14

    EN İYİ REALITY SHOW

    EN İYİ REALITY SHOW
    Keeping Up With the Kardashians
    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    Queer Eye
    Bachelor in Paradise
    Vanderpump Rules
    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • 15

    EN İYİ YARIŞMA PROGRAMI

    American Idol
    American Idol
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    America's Got Talent
    The Masked Singer
    The Bachelor
    The Voice
    The Bachelorette
    The Challenge
  • 16

    YILIN TV ERKEK YILDIZI

    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    KJ Apa, Riverdale
  • 17

    YILIN TV KADIN YILDIZI

    YILIN TV KADIN YILDIZI
    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
    Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    KJ Apa, Riverdale
  • 18

    YILIN DRAMA DALINDA YILDIZI

    Zendaya, Euphoria
    Zendaya, Euphoria
    Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
    Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
    Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
    Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
    Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • 19

    YILIN KOMEDİ DALINDA YILDIZI

    Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
    Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
    Kristen Bell, The Good Place
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
    Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
    Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
    Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
  • 20

    EN İYİ GÜNLÜK TALK SHOW

    The View
    The View
    Red Table Talk
    The Ellen DeGeneres Show
    The Wendy Williams Show
    Live With Kelly and Ryan
    Today
    Good Morning America
    The Real
  • 21

    EN İYİ GECE TALK SHOW'U

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    The Late Late Show With James Corden
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
  • 22

    YILIN YARIŞMACISI

    YILIN YARIŞMACISI
    Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
    Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
    Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
    T-Pain, The Masked Singer
    Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
    Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
    Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
    Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
  • 23

    YILIN REALITY TV YILDIZI

    YILIN REALITY TV YILDIZI
    Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
    Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
    NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
    Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
    Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
    Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
  • 24

    YILIN BINGEWORTHY (YÜKSEK KALİTE) DİZİSİ

    Game of Thrones
    Game of Thrones
    Orange Is the New Black
    Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
    The Umbrella Academy
    Queer Eye
    Outlander
    13 Reasons Why
    Stranger Things
  • 25

    YILIN BİLİMKURGU/FANTASTİK DİZİSİ

    Stranger Things
    Stranger Things
    Shadowhunters
    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
    Supernatural
    The Flash
    The Umbrella Academy
    Arrow
    The 100
  • 26

    2018'İN EN İYİ ERKEK ŞARKICISI

    Shawn Mendes
    Shawn Mendes
    Post Malone
    Ed Sheeran
    Drake
    Travis Scott
    Khalid
    Lil Nas X
    Bad Bunny
  • 27

    2018'İN EN İYİ KADIN ŞARKICISI

    Ariana Grande
    Ariana Grande
    Taylor Swift
    Cardi B
    Halsey
    Billie Eilish
    Miley Cyrus
    Camila Cabello
    P!nk
  • 28

    YILIN GRUBU

    Jonas Brothers
    Jonas Brothers
    BTS
    5 Seconds of Summer
    Panic! At The Disco
    CNCO
    Imagine Dragons
    The Chainsmokers
    BLACKPINK
  • 29

    YILIN EN İYİ ALBÜMÜ

    Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
    Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
    Free Spirit, Khalid
    WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish
    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
    Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers
    No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
    Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD
    Lover, Taylor Swift
  • 30

    YILIN EN İYİ ŞARKISI

    "Sucker," Jonas Brothers
    "Sucker," Jonas Brothers
    "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
    "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus 
    "Talk," Khalid
    "I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 
    "Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
    "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish 
    "Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
  • 31

    EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKICISI

    Luke Combs
    Luke Combs
    Blake Shelton
    Carrie Underwood
    Luke Bryan
    Thomas Rhett
    Kane Brown
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Maren Morris
  • 32

    EN İYİ LATİN ŞARKICI

    Daddy Yankee
    Daddy Yankee
    Anuel AA
    Maluma
    Karol G
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Natti Natasha
    Becky G
  • 33

    EN İYİ KLİP

    EN İYİ KLİP
    "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee & Snow
    "ME!," Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
    "Kill This Love," BLACKPINK
    "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
    "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
    "Boy With Luv," BTS feat. Halsey
    "Dancing With a Stranger," Sam Smith, Normani
    "Señorita," Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
  • 34

    YILIN TURNESİ

    YILIN TURNESİ
    BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
    Lady Gaga: Enigma
    Ariana Grande: Sweetener
    P!nk: Beautiful Trauma
    Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods
    Jennifer Lopez: It's My Party
    Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
    BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World
  • 35

    YILIN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZI

    Emma Chamberlain
    Emma Chamberlain
    The Dolan Twins
    David Dobrik
    Rickey Thompson
    The Ace Family
    Shane Dawson
    Liza Koshy
    Tana Mongeau
  • 36

    YILIN GÜZELLİK INFLUENCER'I

    James Charles
    James Charles
    Nikita Dragun
    NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
    Jeffree Star
    RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
    Desi Perkins
    Jackie Aina
    Bretman Rock
  • 37

    SOSYAL MEDYANIN EN İYİ ÜNLÜSÜ

    Ariana Grande
    Ariana Grande
    Taylor Swift
    Ellen DeGeneres
    Miley Cyrus
    Kim Kardashian West
    Cardi B
    Shawn Mendes
    Justin Bieber
  • 38

    YILIN HAYVAN YILDIZI

    Jiffpom
    Jiffpom
    Doug the Pug
    Nala Cat
    Tuna the Chiweenie
    Juniper the Fox
    Shinjiro Ono - Marutaro
    tecuaniventura
    Lil BUB
  • 39

    YILIN KOMEDYENİ

    YILIN KOMEDYENİ
    Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
    Joe Rogan, Joe Rogan Show
    Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
    Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah Tour
    Ken Jeong, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
    Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Growing
    Colleen Ballinger, Miranda Sings…Your Welcome
    Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
  • 40

    YILIN STİL YILDIZI

    Kim Kardashian West
    Kim Kardashian West
    Rihanna
    Celine Dion
    Lady Gaga
    Gigi Hadid
    Cardi B
    Jennifer Lopez
    Harry Styles
