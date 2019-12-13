2019'u zirvede bitiren diziler (IMDb Aralık verileri)

50. The War of the Worlds (2019)
5,1
49. Riverdale (2017)
7,1
48. Doctor Who (2005)
8,6
47. Lucifer (2015)
8,2
46. The Expanse (2015)
8,4
45. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
8,0
44. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,1
43. The Good Doctor (2017)
8,2
42. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
7,8
41. Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (2019)
7,9
40. Reprisal (2019)
7,5
39. Outlander (2014)
8,4
38. Batwoman (2019)
3,3
37. Castle Rock (2018)
7,7
36. Silikon Vadisi (2014)
8,5
35. Kara Ayna (2011)
8,8
34. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,8
33. The Good Place (2016)
8,1
32. American Horror Story (2011)
8,1
31. Breaking Bad (2008)
9,5
30. Supergirl (2015)
6,3
29. The Boys (2019)
8,8
28. The Blacklist (2013)
8,0
27. Titans (2018)
7,9
26. The Office (2005)
8,8
25. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
24. The Man in the High Castle (2015)
8,1
23. The Morning Show (2019)
8,2
22. Utanmaz (2011)
8,6
21. Jack Ryan (2018)
8,1
20. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
19. Doğaüstü (2005)
8,4
18. The Flash (2014)
7,8
17. Arrow (2012)
7,6
16. Merry Happy Whatever (2019)
6,2
15. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
14. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
8,8
13. Taht Oyunları (2011)
9,4
12. Servant (2019)
8,1
11. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,2
10. Mr. Robot (2015)
8,5
9. See (2019)
7,7
8. Rick and Morty (2013)
9,3
7. The Witcher (2019)
6. V-Wars (2019)
6,3
5. Vikingler (2013)
8,6
4. Watchmen (2019)
7,6
3. His Dark Materials (2019)
8,3
2. The Crown (2016)
8,7
1.The Mandalorian (2019)
9,1