2019'un en yüksek puanlı yabancı dizileri

Yeryüzündeki tüm ülkelerin ve tüm dönemlerin sinema ve televizyon filmleri, film yıldızları ve dizileri hakkında bilgiler barındıran çevrimiçi bir veri tabanı IMDb, 2019'un en yüksek puanlı dizilerini açıkladı. İşte 2019'un en beğenilen 20 dizisi...

20. Russian Doll (2019– )
7,9

19. Carnival Row (2019– )
8,0

18. The Umbrella Academy (2019– )
8,0

17. The Act (2019– )
8,0

16. Doom Patrol (2019– )
8,1

15. Dead to Me (2019– )
8,1

14. Good Omens (2019)
8,2

13. Kingdom (2019– )
8,3

12. Sex Education (2019– )
8,3

11. Euphoria (2019– )
8,4

10. Years and Years (2019– )
8,4

9. What We Do in the Shadows (2019– )
8,4

8. After Life (2019– )
8,4

7. Unbelievable (2019)
8,5

6. Love, Death & Robots (2019– )
8,6

5. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019– )
8,6

4. The Boys (2019– )
8,8

3. When They See Us (2019)
9,0

2. Our Planet (2019)
9,4

1. Çernobil (2019)
9,5

