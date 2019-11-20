2020 Grammy adayları açıklandı

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli  ödüllerinden olan 62. Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. 2020 Grammy adayları, New York'taki CBS Broadcast Center'da yer alan Studio 43'te yapılan basın toplantısıyla duyuruldu. Türkiye'den Altın Gün grubu, Gece albümüyle En İyi Dünya Müziği Albümü dalında Grammy'ye aday gösterildi. En İyi Rap Şarkısı dalında da Ozan Yıldırım'ın yapımcıları arasında bulunduğu Gold Roses şarkısı adaylık kazandı. Ödüller, 26 Ocak 2020'de Los Angeles'taki Staples Center'da, ikinci kez Alicia Keys'in sunuculuğunda yapılacak törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Bon Iver - i,i
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. - I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X - 7
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

YILIN ŞARKISI

Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile - Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Taylor Swift - Lover
Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Love
Lizzo - Truth Hurts

YILIN KAYDI

Bon Iver - Hey Ma
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
H.E.R. - Hard Place
Khalid - Talk
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Post Malone - Sunflower

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Beyoncé - Spirit

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Ariana Grande - 7 rings
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift - You Need to Calm Down

EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI

Ariana Grande & the Social House - Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone - Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Daniel Caesar - Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. - Couldn’t Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo - Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak - Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill - Championships
21 Savage - I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
YBN Cordae - The Lost Boy

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Bring My Flowers Now

Girl Goin’ Nowhere

It All Comes Out In The Wash

Some Of It

Speechless

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift

EN İYİ DANS KAYDI

Linked, Bonobo
Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Underwater, Rufus Du Sol
Midnight, Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho 

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

Pretty Waste, Bones UK
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad, Rival Sons

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Astorlus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide, Death Angel
Bow Down, I Prevail
Unleashed, Killswitch Engage
7empest, Tool

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Fear Inoculum, (Tool)
Give Yourself a Try, (The 1975)
Harmony Hall, (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats, (Brittany Howard)
This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel, Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
Come Home, Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love, India.Arie
Jerome, Lizzo
Real Games, Lucky Daye
Built for Love, PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

Could've Been, (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Look at Me Now, (Emily King)
No Guidance, (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
Roll Some Mo, (Lucky Daye)
Sayso, (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Beyoncé - The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande - thank u, next
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift - Lover

EN İYİ URBAN MODERN ALBÜMÜ

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

Middle Child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Clout, Offset Featuring Cardi B

EN İYİ RAP SÖYLEME PERFORMANSI

Higher, DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby & Gunna
Panini, Lil Nas X
Ballin, Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
The London, Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Bad Idea, (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
A Lot, (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Racks in the Middle, (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, (DaBaby)

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

EN İYİ COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANSI

All Your'n, Tyler Childers
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson
God's Country, Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker

EN İYİ COUNTRY GRUP/İKİLİ PERFORMANSI

Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne
Speechless, Dan + Shay
The Daughters, Little Big Town
Common, Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

Bring My Flowers Now, (Tanya Tucker)
Girl Goin' Nowhere, (Ashley McBryde)
It All Comes Out in the Wash, (Miranda Lambert)
Some of It, (Eric Church)
Speechless, (Dan + Shay)

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

EN İYİ NEW AGE ALBÜMÜ

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal

EN İYİ EMPROVİZE CAZ SOLOSU

Elsewhere, Melissa Aldana
Sozinho, Randy Brecker
Tomorrow Is the Question, Julian Lage
The Windup, Branford Marsalis
Sightseeing, Christian McBride

EN İYİ CAZ VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band

EN İYİ CAZ ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride's New Jawn, Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet

EN İYİ CAZ TOPLULUĞU ALBÜMÜ

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

EN İYİ LATİN CAZ ALBÜMÜ

Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón 

EN İYİ LATİN POP ALBÜMÜ

Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

EN İYİ LATİN ROCK, URBAN VE ALTERNATİF ALBÜMÜ

X 100Pre, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalia

EN İYİ MEKSİKA ALBÜMÜ

Caminado, Joss Favela
Percepcion, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

EN İYİ TROPİKAL LATİN ALBÜMÜ

Opus, Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

EN İYİ AMERİKAN ALBÜMÜ

Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'
Tales of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola

EN İYİ BLUEGRASS ALBÜMÜ

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL BLUES ALBÜMÜ

Kingfish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

EN İYİ MODERN BLUES ALBÜMÜ

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue

EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams

EN İYİ ROOTS MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Kalawai’Anui, Amy Hānaiali’i
When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Recorded at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

EN İYİ REGGAE ALBÜMÜ

Rapture, Koffee
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World

EN İYİ DÜNYA MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ

Gece, Altın Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D'Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo

EN İYİ ÇOCUK MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Flying High!, Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

EN İYİ MÜZİKAL TİYATRO ALBÜMÜ

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!

EN İYİ DERLEME SOUNDTRACK ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A Star Is Born

EN İYİ SOUNDTRACK ŞARKISI

Avengers: Endgame
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins Returns

EN İYİ FİLM ŞARKI SÖZÜ

The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy, Toy Story 4
Girl in the Movies, Dumplin'
I'll Never Love Again, A Star Is Born
Sprit, The Lion King
Suspirium, Suspiria

EN İYİ ENSTRÜMANTEL BESTE

Begin Again,  (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

Crucible for Crisis, (Brian Lynch Big Band)
Love, A Beautiful Force, (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite, (John Williams)
Walkin' Funny, (Christian McBride)

EN İYİ ARANJMAN, ENSTÜMANTEL YA DA A CAPELLA

Blue Skies, (Kris Bowers)
Hedwig's Theme, (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

La Novena,  (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
Love, a Beautiful Force, (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
Moon River, (Jacob Collier)

EN İYİ ARANJMAN, ENSTÜMAN VE VOKAL

All Night Long,  (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
Jolene, (Sara Gazarek)
Marry Me a Little, (Cyrille Aimée)
Over the Rainbow, Trisha Yearwood)
12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine), (Esperanza Spalding)

EN İYİ ALBÜM KAPAĞI

Anonimas & Resilientes
Chris Cornell
Hold That Tiger
I,I
Intellexual

EN İYİ ALBÜM KUTUSU YA DA SINIRLI SAYIDA ÜRETİLEN KAPAK
Anima
Gold in Brass Age
1963: New Directions
The Radio Recordings 1939–1945
Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

YILIN PRODÜKTÖRÜ (KLASİK OLMAYAN)

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed

YILIN PRODÜKTÖRÜ (KLASİK)

Blanton Alspaugh
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka

EN İYİ REMİKS KAYDI

I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix), (Madonna)
Mother's Daughter (WukiI Remix), (Miley Cyrus)
The One (High Contrast Remix), (Jorja Smith)
Swim (Ford. Remix), (Mild Minds)

Work It (Soulwax Remix), (Marie Davidson)

EN İYİ KLASİK ENSTÜMANTEL SOLO

The Berlin Recital, Yuja Wang
Higdon: Harp Concerto, Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare
Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite, Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru
The Orchestral Organ, Jan Kraybill
Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin, Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller

EN İYİ KLİP

We've Got to Try, The Chemical Brothers
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane, FKA twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He's Gone, Tove Lo

EN İYİ MÜZİK FİLMİ

Homecoming
Remember My Name
Birth of the Cool
Shangri-La
Anima

