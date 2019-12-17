2020 Oscar adayları shortlist'i belli oldu

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
The Painted Bird (Çekya)
Truth and Justice (Estonya)
Les Misérables (Fransa)
Those Who Remained (Macaristan)
Honeyland (Kuzey Makedonya)
Corpus Christi (Polonya)
Beanpole (Rusya)
Atlantics (Senegal)
Parasite (Kuzey Kore)
Pain and Glory (İspanya)
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
"Speechless", Aladdin
"Letter to My Godfather”, The Black Godfather
"I'm Standing With You", Breakthrough
"Da Bronx", The Bronx USA
"Into the Unknown", Frozen 2
"Stand Up", Harriet
"Catchy Song", The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
"Never Too Late", The Lion King
"Spirit", The Lion King
"Daily Battles", Motherless Brooklyn
"A Glass of Soju", Parasite
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman
"High Above the Water", Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away", Toy Story 4
"Glasgow", Wild Rose
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI AKSİYON)
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think About Dying
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can't Live Without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate