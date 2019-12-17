2020 Oscar adayları shortlist'i belli oldu

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Speechless", Aladdin

"Letter to My Godfather”, The Black Godfather

"I'm Standing With You", Breakthrough

"Da Bronx", The Bronx USA

"Into the Unknown", Frozen 2

"Stand Up", Harriet

"Catchy Song", The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

"Never Too Late", The Lion King

"Spirit", The Lion King

"Daily Battles", Motherless Brooklyn

"A Glass of Soju", Parasite

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman

"High Above the Water", Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away", Toy Story 4

"Glasgow", Wild Rose