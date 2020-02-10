2020 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar belli oluyor (92. Oscar Ödülleri)

92. Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buluyor. Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda kırmızı halı geçidi sonrası Oscar kazananlar açıklanıyor. En İyi Film, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Erkek Oyuncu, En İyi Yönetmen, En İyi Senaryo, En İyi Film Şarkısı, En İyi Film Müziği ödüllerini kazananlar belli oluyor. İşte 2020 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar...

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

KAZANAN: Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won (Parasite)

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

KAZANAN: Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver (Joker)

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

KAZANAN: Toy Story 4

DİĞER ADAYLAR

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link

EN İYİ BELGESEL

KAZANAN: American Factory

DİĞER ADAYLAR

The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland (Bal Ülkesi)

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

KAZANAN: Hair Love

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Daughter
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)

KAZANAN: The Neighbor’s Window

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A Sister

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

DİĞER ADAYLAR

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Parasite

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Little Women

DİĞER ADAYLAR

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ FİLM

Ford v Ferrari (Disney/Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Corpus Christi
Honeyland (Bal Ülkesi)

Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

EN İYİ KURGU

Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Rocketman)
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand Up (Harriet)

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL 

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

