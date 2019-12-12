2020 SAG Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA DİZİSİ)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA DİZİSİ)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)