2020'nin ilk büyük ödül töreni Altın Küre/Golden Globes (70 fotoğrafla 77'inci Altın Küre adayları)

Sinemanın en prestijli ödülü Oscar'ın habercisi kabul edilen; Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği tarafından sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en iyilerinin ödüllendirildiği Altın Küre Ödülleri (Golden Globes) 5 Ocak 2020'de sahiplerini bulucak. İşte yılın ilk büyük ödül töreni öncesi 70 fotoğrafla 77'inci Altın Küre adayları

Bu yılki Altı Küre devlerin kapışmasına sahne olacak. The Irishman'i çeken Oscar'lı Martin Scorsese (77) ve Joker'e imza atan Todd Philips En İyi Yönetmen ödülününün favorileri. En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülünün favorileri ise Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale ve Adam Driver. En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Ödülü için ise dev isimler yarışıyor: Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Brad Pitt ve Anthony Hopkins. Jennifer Lopez sürprizinin yaşandığı Altı Küre adayları arasında Scarlett Johansson ve Charlize Theron öne çıkan kadınlar... 2020 Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin tam listesi (Haber detay/ Tıkla oku)

Margot Robbie / Bombshell (2019)

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers (2019)

Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell ve Paul Walter Hauser / Richard Jewell (2019)



Annette Bening / The Report (2019)

Laura Dern / Marriage Story (2019)

Anthony Hopkins / The Two Popes (2019)

Al Pacino / The Irishman (2019)

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)

Robert De Niro ve Joe Pesci / The Irishman (2019)

Tom Hanks / A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Ana de Armas / Knives Out (2019)

Awkwafina



Beanie Feldstein / Booksmart (2019)

Emma Thompson / Late Night (2019)

Cate Blanchett / Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Daniel Craig / Knives Out (2019)



Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Leonardo DiCaprio / Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)

Roman Griffin Davis / Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Taron Egerton / Rocketman (2019)

Cynthia Erivo / Harriet (2019)

Charlize Theron / Bombshell (2019)

Renée Zellweger / Judy (2019)

Saoirse Ronan / Little Women (2019)

Scarlett Johansson / Marriage Story (2019)

Adam Driver / Marriage Story (2019)

Christian Bale / Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Antonio Banderas / Dolor y gloria (2019)

Jonathan Pryce / The Two Popes (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker (2019)

Emily Watson / Chernobyl (2019)



Meryl Streep / Big Little Lies (2017)

Toni Collette / Unbelievable (2019)

Helena Bonham Carter / The Crown (2016)

Patricia Arquette / The Act (2019)



Alan Arkin / The Kominsky Method (2018)



Andrew Scott / Fleabag (2016)

Henry Winkler / Barry (2018)

Kieran Culkin / Succession (2018)

Stellan Skarsgård / Chernobyl (2019)

Helen Mirren / Catherine the Great (2019)

Joey King / The Act (2019)

Kaitlyn Dever / Unbelievable (2019)

Merritt Wever / Unbelievable (2019)

Michelle Williams / Fosse/Verdon (2019)

Christopher Abbott / Catch-22 (2019)

Jared Harris / Chernobyl (2019)

Russell Crowe / The Loudest Voice (2019)

Sacha Baron Cohen / The Spy (2019)

Sam Rockwell / Fosse/Verdon (2019)

Christina Applegate / Dead to Me (2019)



Rachel Brosnahan / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)

Natasha Lyonne / Russian Doll (2019)

Kirsten Dunst / On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019)

Andrew Scott ve Phoebe Waller-Bridge / Fleabag (2016)

Ben Platt / The Politician (2019)



Paul Rudd in Living with Yourself (2019)

Michael Douglas / Chapter 13. A Shenckman Equivocates (2019)

Ramy Youssef / Ramy (2019)

Bill Hader / Barry (2018)

Jennifer Aniston / The Morning Show (2019)

Jodie Comer / Killing Eve (2018)

Nicole Kidman / Big Little Lies (2017)

Reese Witherspoon / The Morning Show (2019)

Olivia Colman / The Crown (2016)

Billy Porter / Pose (2018)

Kit Harington / Game of Thrones (2011)

Brian Cox / Succession (2018)

Tobias Menzies in The Crown (2016)