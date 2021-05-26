2021 Gündüz Kuşağı Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

ntv.com.tr 26.05.2021 - 09:36
EN İYİ dizi
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ
The Bay (Popstar TV)
Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
EN İYİ YARIŞMA
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
EN İYİ HUKUK PROGRAMI
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court
EN İYİ SABAH PROGRAMI
CBS Sunday Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Today Show
EN İYİ BİLGİLENDİRİCİ TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall
EN İYİ EĞLENCE TALK SHOW'U
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
EN İYİ EĞLENCE HABER PROGRAMI
Access Hollywood
E!’s Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
GÜNDÜZ KUŞAĞI ÖZEL PROGRAMI
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)
David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery ve Science Channel)
KURGUSAL OLMAYAN PRPOGRAM
Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
I Am Patrick (CBN)
The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)
Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)
TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
EN İYİ TANITIM ANONSU
The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)
The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Good Morning America /Sunshine (ABC)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)
Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
Kids’ Choice Awards / 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Marla Adams -
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Tamara Braun -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Carolyn Hennesy -
General Hospital (ABC)
Briana Henry -
General Hospital (ABC)
Courtney Hope -
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Darin Brooks -
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Max Gail -
General Hospital (ABC)
Bryton James -
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Jeff Kober -
General Hospital (ABC)
James Patrick Stuart -
General Hospital (ABC)
EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU
Tahj Bellow -
General Hospital (ABC)
Victoria Konefal -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Alyvia Alyn Lind -
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Katelyn MacMullen -
General Hospital (ABC)
Sydney Mikayla -
General Hospital (ABC)
EN İYİ KONUK OYUNCU
Kim Delaney -
General Hospital (ABC)
George DelHoyo -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Briana Lane -
General Hospital (ABC)
Cady McClain -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Victoria Platt -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
EN İYİ YEMEK PROGRAMI SUNUCUSU
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)
Edward Delling-Williams
Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)
Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
Sophia Roe
Counter Space (Vice TV)
Michael Symon
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)
EN İYİ YARIŞMA SUNUCUSU
Wayne Brady
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
Steve Harvey
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Alfonso Ribeiro
Catch 21 (Game Show Network)
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
EN İYİ BİLGİLENDİRİCİ TALK SHOW SUNUCUSU
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade
Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)
Larry King
Larry King Now (Ora TV)
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
EN İYİ EĞLENCE TALK SHOW'U SUNUCUSU
Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans
Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan