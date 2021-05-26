2021 Gündüz Kuşağı Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

Amerikan Ulusal Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi'nin belirlediği Gündüz Kuşağı Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. Ödüller, 25 Haziran'da düzenlenecek, CBS ve Paramount+ kanallarında yayınlanacak törenle sahiplerine verilecek. İşte Emmy Ödülleri'ne aday gösterilen gündüz saatlerinde yayınlanan programlar...

EN İYİ dizi

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

EN İYİ YARIŞMA

Family Feud 

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right 

Wheel of Fortune

EN İYİ HUKUK PROGRAMI

Caught in Providence 

Divorce Court 

Judge Judy

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court 

The People’s Court

EN İYİ SABAH PROGRAMI

CBS Sunday Morning 

Good Morning America 

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

Today Show 

EN İYİ BİLGİLENDİRİCİ TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY

GMA3: What You Need to Know 

Red Table Talk 

Red Table Talk: The Estefans 

Tamron Hall 

EN İYİ EĞLENCE TALK SHOW'U

The Drew Barrymore Show 

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 

The Kelly Clarkson Show 

Live with Kelly and Ryan 

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

EN İYİ EĞLENCE HABER PROGRAMI

Access Hollywood 

E!’s Daily Pop 

Entertainment Tonight 

Extra 

Inside Edition

GÜNDÜZ KUŞAĞI ÖZEL PROGRAMI

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time 

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery ve Science Channel)

KURGUSAL OLMAYAN PRPOGRAM

Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)

TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

EN İYİ TANITIM ANONSU

The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Good Morning America /Sunshine (ABC)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)

Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

Kids’ Choice Awards / 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Marla Adams -
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Tamara Braun -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Carolyn Hennesy -
General Hospital (ABC)

Briana Henry -
General Hospital (ABC)

Courtney Hope -
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Darin Brooks -
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Max Gail -
General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James -
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober -
General Hospital (ABC)

James Patrick Stuart -
General Hospital (ABC)

EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU

Tahj Bellow -
General Hospital (ABC)

Victoria Konefal -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind -
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Katelyn MacMullen -
General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla -
General Hospital (ABC)

EN İYİ KONUK OYUNCU

Kim Delaney -
General Hospital (ABC)

George DelHoyo -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Briana Lane -
General Hospital (ABC)

Cady McClain -

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Victoria Platt -
Days of Our Lives (NBC)

EN İYİ YEMEK PROGRAMI SUNUCUSU

Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

Edward Delling-Williams
Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Sophia Roe
Counter Space (Vice TV)

Michael Symon
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

EN İYİ YARIŞMA SUNUCUSU

Wayne Brady
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Alfonso Ribeiro
Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

EN İYİ BİLGİLENDİRİCİ TALK SHOW SUNUCUSU

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade
Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Larry King
Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray 

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

EN İYİ EĞLENCE TALK SHOW'U SUNUCUSU

Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show 

Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show 

Sean Evans
Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan 

