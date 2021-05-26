2021 Gündüz Kuşağı Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Marla Adams -

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Tamara Braun -

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Carolyn Hennesy -

General Hospital (ABC)

Briana Henry -

General Hospital (ABC)

Courtney Hope -

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Darin Brooks -

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Max Gail -

General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James -

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober -

General Hospital (ABC)

James Patrick Stuart -

General Hospital (ABC)

EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU

Tahj Bellow -

General Hospital (ABC)

Victoria Konefal -

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind -

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Katelyn MacMullen -

General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla -

General Hospital (ABC)

EN İYİ KONUK OYUNCU

Kim Delaney -

General Hospital (ABC)

George DelHoyo -

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Briana Lane -

General Hospital (ABC)

Cady McClain -

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Victoria Platt -

Days of Our Lives (NBC)