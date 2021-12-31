2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

Dünyada 81 milyondan fazla kişiyi etkileyen corona virüs salgını nedeniyle, birçok filmin vizyon tarihi değişti ya da ertelendi. 2020'de seyirciyle buluşması beklenen yapımlar 2021'e ertelendi. Seyircinin sinemaya hasret kaldığı bu dönemde IMDb, 2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listedi. İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve bu yıl sinemalarda olacak 50 film...

Haberler 31.12.2021 - 11:35

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 1

50. Halloween Kills (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 2

49. Korku Seansı: Beni Buna Şeytan Zorladı (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 3

48. Cruella (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 4

47. The Little Things (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 5


46. Pinocchio (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 6

45. The Man from Toronto (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 7

44. Wrath of Man (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 8

43. Red Notice (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 9

42. Encanto (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 10

41. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 11

40. Tom ve Jerry (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 12

39. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 13

38. The Mauritanian (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 14

37. Hayalet AvcIlariI2020 (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 15

36. Cherry (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 16

35. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 17

34. Cinderella (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 18

33. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 19

32. The French Dispatch (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 20

31. Morbius (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 21


30. The King's Man (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 22

29. Uncharted (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 23

28. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 24

27. Last Night in Soho (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 25

26. Hızlı ve Öfkeli 9 (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 26


25. The Marksman (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 27

24. Death on the Nile (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 28

23. Resident Evil (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 29


22. Chaos Walking (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 30

21. Spiral: Testere Devam Ediyor (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 31



20. Free Guy (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 32


19. The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 33


18. Eternals (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 34

17. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 35

16. West Side Story (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 36

15. Kara Dul (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 37

14. Top Gun: Maverick (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 38

13. Wrong Turn (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 39

12. Palmer (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 40

11. No Time to Die (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 41

10. Boss Level (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 42


9. The Matrix 4 (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 43

8. The Suicide Squad (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 44

7. Coming 2 America (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 45

6. Untitled Spider-Man Sequel (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 46


5. Mission: Impossible 7 (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 47


4. Outside the Wire (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 48


3. Dune (2021)


2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 49


2. Nobody (I) (2021)

2021'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film - 50


1. Mortal Kombat (2021)

SANAT HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER