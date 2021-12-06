2021'in en iyi şarkıları

The Guardian gazetesinin müzik yazarları, 2021 yılının en iyi şarkılarını oyladı. İşte Billie Eilish'ten ABBA'ya, Self Esteem'den Lil Nas X'e, ünlü şarkıcıların en iyi şarkıları listesi...

Haberler 06.12.2021 - 10:36 | Son Güncelleme : 06.12.2021 - 11:33

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 1

20. The Weeknd -Take My Breath

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 2

19. Silk Sonic -Leave the Door Open

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 3

18. Abba - Don’t Shut Me Down

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 4

17. Pearl Charles - Only for Tonight

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 5

16. Wolf Alice - How Can I Make It OK?

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 6

15. Parris - Skater’s World ft Eden Samara

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 7

14. Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 8

13. Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 9

12. Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 10

11. BTS - Butter

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 11

10. Anz - You Could Be ft George Riley

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 12

9. Little Simz - Introvert

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 13

8. The Weather Station - Tried to Tell You

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 14

7. Billie Eilish - Your Power

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 15

6. Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 16

5. Muna - Silk Chiffon ft Phoebe Bridgers

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 17

4. Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is a Rider

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 18

3. Sharon Van Etten ve Angel Olsen - Like I Used To

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 19

2. Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

2021'in en iyi şarkıları - 20

1. Self Esteem - I Do This All the Time

