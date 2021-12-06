2021'in en iyi şarkıları

Haberler 06.12.2021 - 10:36 | Son Güncelleme : 06.12.2021 - 11:33
20. The Weeknd -Take My Breath
19. Silk Sonic -Leave the Door Open
18. Abba - Don’t Shut Me Down
17. Pearl Charles - Only for Tonight
16. Wolf Alice - How Can I Make It OK?
15. Parris - Skater’s World ft Eden Samara
14. Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive
13. Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
12. Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet
11. BTS - Butter
10. Anz - You Could Be ft George Riley
9. Little Simz - Introvert
8. The Weather Station - Tried to Tell You
7. Billie Eilish - Your Power
6. Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U
5. Muna - Silk Chiffon ft Phoebe Bridgers
4. Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is a Rider
3. Sharon Van Etten ve Angel Olsen - Like I Used To
2. Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
1. Self Esteem - I Do This All the Time