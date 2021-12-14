2022 Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

EN İYİ SENARYO

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin , Being the Ricardos

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Be Alive" - King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

"Down to Joy" - Belfast (Van Morrison)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Respect (Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King)

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)