2022 Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

Önümüzdeki yıl 79'uncu kez verilecek olan Altın Küre (Golden Globes) Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği'nin (Hollywood Foreign Press Association - HFPA) açıkladığı sinema yapımları arasında The Power of the Dog ve Belfast filmleri yedi adaylıkla öne çıktı. Succession dizisi beş dalda aday gösterilirken, Ted Lasso ve The Morning Show dörder adaylık aldı. İşte Oscar'ın habercisi olarak görülen Altın Küre'nin 2022 adayları...

Haberler 14.12.2021 - 09:52 | Son Güncelleme : 14.12.2021 - 10:01

TELEVİZYON DALINDA ADAYLAR

BİR TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU - MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish"

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BİR TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU - MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

BİR TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU PERFORMANSI - DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

BİR TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU PERFORMANSI - DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU PERFORMANSI - MİNİ DİZİ VEYA TELEVİZYON FİLMİ

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU PERFORMANSI - MİNİ DİZİ VEYA TELEVİZYON FİLMİ

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

EN İYİ DİZİ - DRAM

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU- MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU- MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

EN İYİ DİZİ - MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

SİNEMA DALINDA ADAYLAR

EN İYİ FİLMİ - MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick ... Boom!

West Side Story

EN İYİ FİLM - DRAM

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

EN İYİ SENARYO

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin , Being the Ricardos

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Be Alive" - King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

"Down to Joy" - Belfast (Van Morrison)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Respect (Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King)

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU 

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU - MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU - MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMED

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU - DRAM

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU - DRAM

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

    Parallel Mothers

    Dune

