2022 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog



YÖNETMEN

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane



ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza





