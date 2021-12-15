2022 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Pebbles (India)

Petite Maman (France)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

JOHN CASSAVETES ÖDÜLÜ (500 BİN DOLARIN ALTINDA BÜTÇE İLE ÇEKİLENLER)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story