2022 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

Haberler 15.12.2021 - 16:52
EN İYİ FİLM
A Chiara
C'mon C'mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
EN İYİ İLK FİLM
7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
EN İYİ SENARYO
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Todd Stephens , Swan Song
EN İYİ İLK SENARYO
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Edu Grau, Passing
Ari Wegner, Zola
EN İYİ KURGU
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent, The Novice
Joi McMillon, Zola
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Ruth Negga, Passing
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
EN İYİ SENARYOSUZ BELGESEL DİZİ
Black and Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady and the Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
EN İYİ SENARYOLU DİZİ
Blindspotting
It's a Sin
Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
SENARYOLU DİZİDE EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephus Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Pebbles (India)
Petite Maman (France)
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
JOHN CASSAVETES ÖDÜLÜ (500 BİN DOLARIN ALTINDA BÜTÇE İLE ÇEKİLENLER)
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story