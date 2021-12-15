2022 Bağımsız Ruh Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı

Amerikan bağımsız sinemasının en iyilerini onurlandıran Bağımsız Ruh (Independent Spirit) Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 37'nci kez sahiplerine verilecek olan ödüller için tören, 6 Mart 2022’de gerçekleşecek.

EN İYİ FİLM

A Chiara

C'mon C'mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

EN İYİ İLK FİLM

7 Days

Holler 

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern 

Wild Indian

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Janicza Bravo, Zola 

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

EN İYİ SENARYO

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

Todd Stephens , Swan Song

EN İYİ İLK SENARYO

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian 

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern 

Fran Kranz, Mass 

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou 

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Edu Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

EN İYİ KURGU

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey 

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

EN İYİ SENARYOSUZ BELGESEL DİZİ

Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

EN İYİ SENARYOLU DİZİ

Blindspotting

It's a Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

SENARYOLU DİZİDE EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephus Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 

Olly Alexander, It's a Sin 

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension 

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession 

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Pebbles (India)

Petite Maman (France)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

JOHN CASSAVETES ÖDÜLÜ (500 BİN DOLARIN ALTINDA BÜTÇE İLE ÇEKİLENLER)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing 

This is Not a War Story

