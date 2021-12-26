2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

Pandemi nedeniyle birçok filmin vizyon tarihi değişti ya da ertelendi. 2021'de seyirciyle buluşması beklenen yapımlar 2022'ye ertelendi. Seyircinin sinemaya hasret kaldığı bu dönemde IMDb, 2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı filmi listedi. İşte bugünün verileri ile değerlendirilen ve önümüzdeki yıl sinemalarda olacak 50 film...

50. DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

20 Mayıs

49. Dog (2022)

18 Şubat

48. Turning Red (2022)

11 Mart

47. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022)

16 Aralık

46. Lightyear (2022)

17 Haziran

45. You Won't Be Alone (2022)

1 Nisan

44. The Fabelmans (2022)

23 Kasım

43. Halloween Ends (2022)

14 Ekim

42. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

18 Şubat 

41. Ambulance (2022)

 18 Şubat 2022

40. Knives Out 2 (2022)

39. Marry Me (2022)

11 Şubat

38. Deep Water (2022)

 15 Ekim 

37. The Gray Man (2022)

36. Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

18 Mart 

35. The Northman (2022)

22 Nisan

34. Asteroid City (2022)

33. Redeeming Love (2022)

21 Ocak

32. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

11 Kasım 

31. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

14 Ocak 

30. Death on the Nile (2022)

 11 Şubat

29. Babylon (2022)

 25 Aralık

28. Black Adam (2022)

29 Temmuz

27. The King's Daughter (2022)

26. Don't Worry Darling (2022)

23 Eylül

25. The Flash (I) (2022)

4 Kasım

24. Mission: Impossible 7 (2022)

30 Eylül 

23. Moonfall (2022)

 4 Şubat 

22. Bullet Train (2022)

15 Temmuz

21. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

27 Mayıs

20. Home Team (2022)

 28 Ocak

19. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2022)

27 Mayıs

18. Avatar 2 (2022)

16 Aralık 

17. Uncharted (2022)

18 Şubat

16. Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

10 Haziran 2

15. The 355 (2022)

7 Ocak 

14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One (2022)

7 Ekim 

13. Killers of the Flower Moon (2022)

12. Morbius (2022)

28 Ocak 

11. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)


 8 Temmuz 

10. The Bad Guys (2022)

 22 Nisan

9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

 6 Mayıs

8. Scream (I) (2022)

7. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (2022)

14 Ocak

6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

22 Nisan

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

25 Mart

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

8 Nisan 

3. The Batman (2022)

4 Mart

2. The Lost City (2022)

25 Mart 

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

8 Nisan

