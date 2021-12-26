2022'de vizyona girecek en popüler 50 yabancı film

Haberler 26.12.2021 - 09:08
50. DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
20 Mayıs
49. Dog (2022)
18 Şubat
48. Turning Red (2022)
11 Mart
47. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022)
16 Aralık
46. Lightyear (2022)
17 Haziran
45. You Won't Be Alone (2022)
1 Nisan
44. The Fabelmans (2022)
23 Kasım
43. Halloween Ends (2022)
14 Ekim
42. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
18 Şubat
41. Ambulance (2022)
18 Şubat 2022
40. Knives Out 2 (2022)
39. Marry Me (2022)
11 Şubat
38. Deep Water (2022)
15 Ekim
37. The Gray Man (2022)
36. Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
18 Mart
35. The Northman (2022)
22 Nisan
34. Asteroid City (2022)
33. Redeeming Love (2022)
21 Ocak
32. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
11 Kasım
31. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)
14 Ocak
30. Death on the Nile (2022)
11 Şubat
29. Babylon (2022)
25 Aralık
28. Black Adam (2022)
29 Temmuz
27. The King's Daughter (2022)
26. Don't Worry Darling (2022)
23 Eylül
25. The Flash (I) (2022)
4 Kasım
24. Mission: Impossible 7 (2022)
30 Eylül
23. Moonfall (2022)
4 Şubat
22. Bullet Train (2022)
15 Temmuz
21. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
27 Mayıs
20. Home Team (2022)
28 Ocak
19. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2022)
27 Mayıs
18. Avatar 2 (2022)
16 Aralık
17. Uncharted (2022)
18 Şubat
16. Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)
10 Haziran 2
15. The 355 (2022)
7 Ocak
14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One (2022)
7 Ekim
13. Killers of the Flower Moon (2022)
12. Morbius (2022)
28 Ocak
11. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
8 Temmuz
10. The Bad Guys (2022)
22 Nisan
9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
6 Mayıs
8. Scream (I) (2022)
7. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (2022)
14 Ocak
6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
22 Nisan
5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
25 Mart
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
8 Nisan
3. The Batman (2022)
4 Mart
2. The Lost City (2022)
25 Mart
1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
8 Nisan