21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi

BBC, 43 ülkeden 206 televizyon eleştirmeni gazeteci, akademisyen ve dizi sektörü çalışanıyla anket yaparak 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisini belirledi. Her bir televizyon figürü, en beğendiği 10 filmi açıkladı ve ortaya yüzyılın en iyi dizileri listesi çıktı.

Haberler 21.10.2021 - 11:55 | Son Güncelleme : 21.10.2021 - 12:29

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 1

100      The Queen's Gambit (2020)

99        Steven Universe (2013-2020)

98        Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

97        Hannibal (2013-2015)

96        Catastrophe (2015-2019)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 2

95        Luther (2010-2019)

94        Louie (2010-2015)

93        Treme (2010-2013)

92        Show Me a Hero (2015)

91        Westworld (2016-)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 3

90        It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

89        Dexter (2006-2013)

88        The OA (2016-2019)

87        The Comeback (2005-2014)

86        How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 4

84=      Narcos (2015-2017)

84=      Normal People (2020)

83        Insecure (2016-2021)

82        Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

81        OJ: Made in America (2016)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 5

80        House (2004-2012)

79        Mindhunter (2017-2019)

78        The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

77        American Crime Story (2016-)

76        Rick and Morty (2013-)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 6

75        Babylon Berlin (2017-)

74        Utopia (2013-2014)

73        Planet Earth (2006)

72        Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

71        Enlightened (2011-2013) 

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 7

70        Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

69        24 (2001-2010)

68        Stranger Things (2016-)

67        RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

66        Mare of Easttown (2021)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 8

65        Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

64        Detectorists (2014-2017)

62=      Pose (2018-2021)

62=      The Good Place (2016-2020)

61        Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 9

60        House of Cards (2013-2018)

59        The Underground Railroad (2021)

58        Dark (2017-2020)

57        The Young Pope (2016)

56        The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 10

55        The Shield (2002-2008)

54        Happy Valley (2014-)

53        Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

52        This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

51        Small Axe (2020)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 11

50        Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

49        The Bureau (2015-)

48        Inside No 9 (2014-)

47        Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

46        Homeland (2011-2020)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 12

45        The Good Fight (2017-)

44        Community (2009-2015)

43        Money Heist (2017-2021)

42        Peep Show (2003-2015)

41        Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 13

40        Borgen (2010-2022)

39        The Office (US) (2005-2013)

38        The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

36=      Band of Brothers (2001)

36=      Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 14

35        Fargo (2014-)

34        The Bridge (2011-2018)

33        The Good Wife (2009-2016)

32        Arrested Development (2003-2019)

31        True Detective (2014-2019)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 15

30        Girls (2012-2017)

29        Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

28        Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

27        Line of Duty (2012-2021)

26        Watchmen (2019)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 16

25        Sherlock (2010-2017)

24        Veep (2012-2019)

23        Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

22        Black Mirror (2011-)

21        Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 17

20        The Thick of It (2005-2012)

19        Lost (2004-2010)

18        Deadwood (2004-2006)

17        30 Rock (2006-2013)

16        The Crown (2016-)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 18

15        Chernobyl (2019)

14        Atlanta (2016-)

13        Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

12        Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

11        BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 19

10        Succession (2018-)

9          The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

8          The Americans (2013-2018)

7          The Leftovers (2014-2017)

6          I May Destroy You (2020)

21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi - 20

5          Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

4          Fleabag (2016-2019)

3          Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

2          Mad Men (2007-2015)

1          The Wire (2002-2008)

SANAT HABERLERİ

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER