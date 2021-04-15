24. yaşında dünden bugüne Maisie Williams

HBO'nun Game of Thrones (Taht Oyunları) dizisindeki Arya Stark karakteri ile kariyerine başlayan ve objektifler önünde büyüyen Maisie bugün (15 Nisan 2021) 24. yaş günü kutluyor. İşte 24. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams / Game of Thrones (2011)

Maisie Williams / The Olympic Ticket Scalper (2012)

Maisie Williams / Game of Thrones (2012)

Maisie Williams ve Michael Matias / Up on the Roof (2013)

Maisie Williams / Game of Thrones (2013)



Svetlana Metkina ve Maisie Williams / Heatstroke (2013)

Maisie Williams / Game of Thrones (2014)

Maisie Williams / Gold (2014)

Maisie Williams ve Florence Pugh / The Falling (2014)

Maisie Williams / Cyberbully (2015)

Maisie Williams / Game of Thrones (2015)

Maisie Williams / Seafret: Oceans (2015)

Maisie Williams / The Vamps - Rest Your Love (2015)

Ariyon Bakare ve Maisie Williams / Doctor Who (2005)

Orlando Jones, Richard Robichaux ve Maisie Williams / The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea (2016)

Maisie Williams ve Faye Marsay / Game of Thrones (2016)

Maisie Williams ve Joshua McGuire / Regardez (2016)

Maisie Williams / iBoy (2017)

Elle Fanning ve Maisie Williams / Mary Shelley (2017)

Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright ve Sophie Turner /Game of Thrones (2017)

Maisie Williams / Stealing Silver (2018)

Maisie Williams / Corvidae (2018)

Asa Butterfield ve Maisie Williams / Then Came You (2018)

Maisie Williams / I and You (2018)

Maisie Williams / Freya Ridings: You Mean the World to Me (2019)

Maisie Williams / The New Mutants (2019)

Maisie Williams / Game of Thrones (2019)