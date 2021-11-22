27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı

BAFTA ödülü sahibi Danimarka asıllı Amerikalı oyuncu Scarlett Johansson 10 yaşında North filmiyle başladığı kariyerinde Atlara Fısıldayan Adam'daki rolü ile çıkış yakaladı. Daha sonra Hayalet Dünyası, Bir Konuşabilse ve İnci Küpeli Kız gibi filmlerde rol alan Johansson Marvel Evreni'nde canlandırdığı Kara Dul rolüyle (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) dünya çapında üne kavuştu. Yönetmen Woody Allen'ın favori oyuncularından biri olan aktris 22 Kasım 2021 itibariye 37. yaşını kutluyor. İşte 27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaşan Scarlett Johansson'ın imza attığı filmler...

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 1

Scarlett Johansson / North (1994)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 2

Kate Capshaw ve Scarlett Johansson / Just Cause (1995)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 3

Scarlett Johansson ve Aleksa Palladino / Manny & Lo (1996)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 4

Scarlett Johansson / If Lucy Fell (1996)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 5

Robert Redford ve Scarlett Johansson / The Horse Whisperer (1998)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 6

Scarlett Johansson / Ghost World (2001)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 7

Matt Czuchry, Scarlett Johansson ve Scott Terra / Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 8

Scarlett Johansson / Lost in Translation (2003)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 9

Scarlett Johansson / Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 10

Scarlett Johansson ve Bryan Greenberg / The Perfect Score (2004)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 11

Scarlett Johansson / A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 12

Scarlett Johansson / A Good Woman (2004)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 13

Scarlett Johansson / Match Point (2005)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 14

Scarlett Johansson / The Island (2005)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 15

Scarlett Johansson / Scoop (2006)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 16

Scarlett Johansson / The Black Dahlia (2006)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 17

Scarlett Johansson / The Prestige (2006)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 18

Laura Linney ve Scarlett Johansson / The Nanny Diaries (2007)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 19

Scarlett Johansson / The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 20

Woody Allen, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz ve  Scarlett Johansson / Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 21

Scarlett Johansson / The Spirit (2008)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 22

Scarlett Johansson / He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 23

Scarlett Johansson / Iron Man 2 (2010)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 24

Scarlett Johansson / We Bought a Zoo (2011)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 25

Scarlett Johansson / The Avengers (2012)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 26

Scarlett Johansson / Hitchcock (2012)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 27

Scarlett Johansson / Don Jon (2013)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 28

Scarlett Johansson / Under the Skin (2013)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 29

Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 30

Scarlett Johansson / Lucy (2014)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 31

Scarlett Johansson / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 32

Josh Brolin ve Scarlett Johansson / Hail, Caesar! (2016)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 33

Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: Civil War (2016)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 34

Scarlett Johansson / Ghost in the Shell (2017)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 35

Scarlett Johansson ve Kate McKinnon / Rough Night (2017)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 36

Scarlett Johansson ve Danai Gurira / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 37

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver ve  Azhy Robertson / Marriage Story (2019)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 38

Scarlett Johansson / Jojo Rabbit (2019)

27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı - 39

Scarlett Johansson ve Florence Pugh / Black Widow (2021)

