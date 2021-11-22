27 yılda Hollywood'un zirvesine ulaştı

Scarlett Johansson / North (1994)
Kate Capshaw ve Scarlett Johansson / Just Cause (1995)
Scarlett Johansson ve Aleksa Palladino / Manny & Lo (1996)
Scarlett Johansson / If Lucy Fell (1996)
Robert Redford ve Scarlett Johansson / The Horse Whisperer (1998)
Scarlett Johansson / Ghost World (2001)
Matt Czuchry, Scarlett Johansson ve Scott Terra / Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
Scarlett Johansson / Lost in Translation (2003)
Scarlett Johansson / Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Scarlett Johansson ve Bryan Greenberg / The Perfect Score (2004)
Scarlett Johansson / A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)
Scarlett Johansson / A Good Woman (2004)
Scarlett Johansson / Match Point (2005)
Scarlett Johansson / The Island (2005)
Scarlett Johansson / Scoop (2006)
Scarlett Johansson / The Black Dahlia (2006)
Scarlett Johansson / The Prestige (2006)
Laura Linney ve Scarlett Johansson / The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Scarlett Johansson / The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
Woody Allen, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz ve Scarlett Johansson / Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Scarlett Johansson / The Spirit (2008)
Scarlett Johansson / He's Just Not That Into You (2009)
Scarlett Johansson / Iron Man 2 (2010)
Scarlett Johansson / We Bought a Zoo (2011)
Scarlett Johansson / The Avengers (2012)
Scarlett Johansson / Hitchcock (2012)
Scarlett Johansson / Don Jon (2013)
Scarlett Johansson / Under the Skin (2013)
Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Scarlett Johansson / Lucy (2014)
Scarlett Johansson / Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Josh Brolin ve Scarlett Johansson / Hail, Caesar! (2016)
Scarlett Johansson / Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Scarlett Johansson / Ghost in the Shell (2017)
Scarlett Johansson ve Kate McKinnon / Rough Night (2017)
Scarlett Johansson ve Danai Gurira / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver ve Azhy Robertson / Marriage Story (2019)
Scarlett Johansson / Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Scarlett Johansson ve Florence Pugh / Black Widow (2021)