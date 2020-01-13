30. yaşına özel 30 fotoğrafla Liam Hemsworth

Neighbours dizisindeki Josh Taylor ve The Elephant Princess'de Marcus rolüyle tanınan, The Hunger Games (Açlık Oyunaları) serisiyle kariyerinde zirve yapan Liam Hemsworth bugün (13 Ocak 2020) 30. doğum gününü kutluyor. Kendisi gibi oyuncu olan Luke Chris Hemsworth'ün kardeşi olan Avustralyalı aktör kariyeri boyuncu Miley Cyrus ile olan evliliğiyle gündem de olsa da son günlerde Dynasty dizisinin oyuncusu Maddison Brown ile olan aşkıyla konuşuluyor. İşte 30. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Liam Hemsworth

Jane Hall, Eloise Mignon, James Sorensen ve Liam Hemsworth / Neighbours (1985)
Liam Hemsworth / McLeod's Daughters (2001)

Liam Hemsworth / Satisfaction (2007)
Liam Hemsworth (2009)

Liam Hemsworth / Triangle (2009)
Miley Cyrus ve Liam Hemsworth / The Last Song (2010)
Liam Hemsworth (2010)
hris Hemsworth ve Liam Hemsworth (2011)
Jennifer Lawrence ve Liam Hemsworth / The Hunger Games (2012)
Liam Hemsworth / The Expendables 2 (2012)
Liam Hemsworth ve Austin Stowell / Love and Honor (2013)
Liam Hemsworth / Empire State (2013)
Amber Heard ve Liam Hemsworth / Paranoia (2013)
Liam Hemsworth / The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
Billy Bob Thornton ve Liam Hemsworth / Cut Bank (2014)
Liam Hemsworth / The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Bölüm 1 (2014)
Jennifer Lawrence ve Liam Hemsworth / The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Bölüm 2 (2015)
Dane Cook ve Liam Hemsworth / Workaholics (2011)
Liam Hemsworth (2012)
Liam Hemsworth (2014)
Kate Winslet ve Liam Hemsworth / The Dressmaker (2015)
Liam Hemsworth / Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
Liam Hemsworth / The Duel (2016)
Liam Hensworth (2016)
Liam Hemsworth (2017)
Chris Hemsworth / Tourism Australia: Dundee - The Son of a Legend Returns Home (2018)
Rebel Wilson ve Liam Hemsworth / Isn't It Romantic (2019)
Liam Hemsworth ve Diane Guerrero / Killerman (2019)
Liam Hemsworth ve Miley Cyrus (2019)

Liam Hemsworth (2019)

