40. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Jason Momoa filmleri
Kariyerine Baywatch dizisiyle başlayıp Game of Thrones (Taht Oyunları) ile dünya çapında tanınan ve Aquaman ile zirve yapan Jason Momoa bugün 40. doğum gününü kutluyor. İşte 40. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Jason Momoa filmleri...
1
Jason Momoa / Baywatch (1989)
2
Jason Momoa / Tempted (2003)
3
Jason Momoa / North Shore (2004)
4
Jason Momoa in Stargate: Atlantis (2004)
5
Brittany Daniel ve Jason Momoa / The Game (2006)
6
Jason Momoa ve Nonso Anozie / Conan the Barbarian (2011)
7
Jason Momoa / Game of Thrones (2011)
8
Jason Momoa / Bullet to the Head (2012)
9
Jason Momoa / Road to Paloma (2014)
10
Jason Momoa / Wolves (2014)
11
Jason Momoa / The Red Road (2014)
12
Jason Momoa / Drunk History (2013)
13
Jason Momoa / Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice galası (2016)
14
Jason Momoa ve Suki Waterhouse / The Bad Batch (2016)