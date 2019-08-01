NTV

40. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Jason Momoa filmleri

Kariyerine Baywatch dizisiyle başlayıp Game of Thrones (Taht Oyunları) ile dünya çapında tanınan ve Aquaman ile zirve yapan Jason Momoa bugün 40. doğum gününü kutluyor. İşte 40. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Jason Momoa filmleri...

  • 1

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Baywatch (1989)
  • 2

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Tempted (2003)
  • 3

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / North Shore (2004)
  • 4

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa in Stargate: Atlantis (2004)
  • 5

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Brittany Daniel ve Jason Momoa / The Game (2006)
  • 6

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa ve Nonso Anozie / Conan the Barbarian (2011)
  • 7

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Game of Thrones (2011)
  • 8

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Bullet to the Head (2012)
  • 9

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Road to Paloma (2014)
  • 10

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Wolves (2014)
  • 11

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / The Red Road (2014)
  • 12

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Drunk History (2013)
  • 13

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice galası (2016)
  • 14

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa ve Suki Waterhouse / The Bad Batch (2016)
  • 15

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Sugar Mountain (2016)
  • 16

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Frontier (2016)
  • 17

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)
  • 18

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Justice League (2017)
  • 19

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Braven (2018)
  • 20

    Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa kimdir, Jason Momoa filmleri, Jason Momoa rolleri,
    Jason Momoa / Aquaman (2018)
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin