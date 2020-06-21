41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt

Parks and Recreation’daki Andy Dwyer ve Everwood’daki Bright Abbott rolleriyle tanınan, Jurassic World'ün Owen'ı ve Guardians of the Galaxy'nin Peter Quill'i olarak kariyerinde zirve yapan, 2021'de The Tomorrow War ile yeniden seyirci karşısına çıkmaya hazırlanan Chris Pratt, 21 Haziran'da 41. yaşını kutluyor. İşte 41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt...

ntv.com.tr 21.06.2020 - 09:34

41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 1
Chris Pratt / Cursed Part 3 (2000)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 2
Chris Pratt / The Extreme Team (2003)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 3
Danica McKellar ve Chris Pratt / Path of Destruction (2005)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 4
Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Chris Pratt ve Amy Sedaris / Strangers with Candy (2005)

41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 5
Merrilyn Gann ve  Chris Pratt / Everwood (2002)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 6
Chris Pratt / The O.C. (2003)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 7
Chris Pratt / Wanted (2008)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 8
Anne Hathaway ve Chris Pratt / Bride Wars (2009)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 9
Denise Richards, Lisa Gleave, Brendan Hines, Chris Pratt, Rachel Specter ve Kim Kardashian West / Deep in the Valley (2009)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 10
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 11
Brad Pitt, Bennett Miller ve Chris Pratt / Moneyball (2011)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 12
Chris Pratt / Moneyball (2011)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 13
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 14
Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, Oscar Isaac ve Channing Tatum / 10 Years (2011)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 15
Chris Pratt ve Aubrey Plaza / Parks and Recreation: Road Trip (2011)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 16
Chris Pratt / The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 17
Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt ve Aubrey Plaza
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 18
Chris Pratt / Parks and Recreation: Dammit Jerry! (2012)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 19
Joel Edgerton ve Chris Pratt / Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 20
Chris Pratt ve J.B. Smoove / Movie 43 (2013)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 21
Joaquin Phoenix ve Chris Pratt / Her (2013)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 22
Vince Vaughn ve Chris Pratt / Delivery Man (2013)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 23
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Delivery Man etkinliği (2013)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 24
Chris Pratt / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 25
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Guardians of the Galaxy etkinliği (2014)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 26
James Gunn ve Chris Pratt / Hollywood Film Awards (2014)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 27
Adam Scott ve Chris Pratt / Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 28
Bryce Dallas Howard ve Chris Pratt / Jurassic World (2015)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 29
Robert Downey Jr., Anna Faris, Chris Pratt ve Susan Downey / 72nd Golden Globe Awards (2015)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 30
Felicity Jones ve Chris Pratt / The Oscars (2015)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 31
Chris Pratt / The Magnificent Seven (2016)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 32
Chris Pratt ve Jennifer Lawrence / Passengers (2016)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 33
Anna Faris ve Chris Pratt / Mom (2013)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 34
Chris Pratt ve Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 35
Chris Pratt / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 36
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff ve Tom Holland/ Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 37
Chris Pratt / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 38
Frank Marshall ve Chris Pratt
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 39
Chris Pratt / Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
41. yaşına özel 41 film karesiyle Chris Pratt - 40
Chris Pratt / The Tomorrow War (2021)

