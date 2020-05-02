48. yaşına özel 48 fotoğrafla The Rock lakaplı (Kaya) Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson 48. doğum gününü kutluyor. Peki ama dünyanın tanıdığı bir isim haline gelen The Rock (Kaya) lakaplı Hollywood yıldızının kariyeri nasıl başladı, hangi filmlerde oynadı? Dwayne Douglas Johnson, 2 Mayıs 1972'de Ata Johnson ve güneşçi Rocky Johnson'un oğlu olarak ABD Kaliforniya'da dünyaya geldi. Lise yıllarında Amerikan Futbolu ile ilgilenen Johnson, daha sonra evleneceği Danny Garcia ile 1992 yılında Miami'de tanıştı. 1995 yılında Miami Üniversitesinin Psikoloji bölümünden mezun oldu. Sakatlandığı için Amerikan futbolunu bırakan Dwayne Johnson aile sporu olan güreşe başladı. 1.96 metre boyundaki Johnson WWE kemerini altıncı defa kazanan ilk isim oldu. Toplamda 16 kez şampiyon olan Dwayne Douglas Johnson, 1999 yılında Beyond the Mat adlı filmle sinemaya başladı. The Mummy, The Scorpion King gibi filmlerle yükselen Dwayne Johnson
2011 yılında Hızlı ve Öfkeli serisine katılarak kariyerinde zirve yaptı. 2016 ve 2019'da Forbes verilerine göre yıllık 64,5 milyon dolarlık geliriyle en çok kazanan aktör ünvanını aldı. İşte 48. yaşında 48 fotoğrafla Dwayne Johnson...
Ferrell ve Dwayne Johnson / Saturday Night Live (1975)
Dwayne Johnson / Star Trek: Voyager (1995)
Dwayne Johnson / The Mummy Returns (2001)
Kelly Hu ve Dwayne Johnson / The Scorpion King (2002)
Rosario Dawson ve Dwayne Johnson / The Rundown (2003)
Dwayne Johnson ve Khleo Thomas / Walking Tall (2004)
Razaaq Adoti, Richard Brake, Ben Daniels, Dwayne Johnson, Deobia Oparei, Karl Urban, Yao Chin ve Al Weaver / Doom (2005)
Dwayne Johnson ve Serena Williams / ESPY Awards (2005)
Sarah Michelle Gellar ve Dwayne Johnson /Southland Tales (2006)
Dwayne Johnson / Gridiron Gang (2006)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ca Dwayne Johnson / Gridiron Gang (2006)
Dwayne Johnson ve Madison Pettis / The Game Plan (2007)
Anne Hathaway, Steve Carell, Terry Crews, Dwayne Johnson ve David Koechner in Get Smart (2008)
Dwayne Johnson / Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
Dwayne Johnson / Faster (2010)
Julie Andrews, Dwayne Johnson ve Stephen Merchant / Tooth Fairy (2010)
Samuel L. Jackson ve Dwayne Johnson / The Other Guys (2010)
Vin Diesel ve Dwayne Johnson / Fast Five (2011)
Michael Caine, Luis Guzmán, Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens ve Josh Hutcherson / Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Dwayne Johnson ve Ray Park in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson ve Paul Walker in Furious 6 (2013)
Dwayne Johnson and Dito Montiel in Empire State (2013)
Dwayne Johnson / The Hero (2013)
Dwayne Johnson ve Bar Paly / Pain & Gain (2013)
Dwayne Johnson ve Liam Hemsworth / Empire State (2013)
Dwayne Johnson / Snitch (2013)
Dwayne Johnson / Hercules (2014)
Rufus Sewell, Dwayne Johnson, Ingrid Bolso Berdal ve Reece Ritchie / Hercules (2014)
Carla Gugino ve Dwayne Johnson / San Andreas (2015)
Dwayne Johnson / Ballers (2015)
Dwayne Johnson / Furious Seven (2015)
Dwayne Johnson ve John Cena / WrestleMania (2016)
Dwayne Johnson ve Auli'i Cravalho/ Moana (2016)
Jimmy Fallon ve Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart ve Dwayne Johnson / Central Intelligence (2016)
Ellen DeGeneres ve Dwayne Johnson / Finding Dory (2016)
Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass ve Kelly Rohrbach / Baywatch (2017)
Dwayne Johnson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood ve Nathalie Emmanuel / The Fate of the Furious (2017)
Dwayne Johnson / The 43rd Annual People's Choice Awards (2017)
Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson ve Karen Gillan / Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
Dwayne Johnson / The Oscars (2017)
Naomie Harris ve Dwayne Johnson / Rampage (2018)
Dwayne Johnson / Chase Your Greatness (2018)
Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper (2018)
Jason Statham ve Dwayne Johnson / Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
Kevin Hart ve / Jumanji: The Next Level