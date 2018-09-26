NTV

50. yaşına özel Catherine Zeta-Jones filmleri

Galler doğumlu Catherine Zeta-Jones 25 Eylül 2019 itibariyle 50. yaşını kutluyor. İşte doğum gününe özel Hollywood yıldızının kariyeri boyunca rol aldığı filmler...

    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Les 1001 nuits (1990)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Splitting Heirs (1993)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / The Cinder Path (1994)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / The Return of the Native (1994)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones ve Sean Pertwee / Blue Juice (1995)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Catherine the Great (1996)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / The Phantom (1996)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Titanic (1996)
    Antonio Banderas ve Catherine Zeta-Jones / The Mask of Zorro (1998)
    Sean Connery ve Catherine Zeta-Jones / Entrapment (1999)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / The Haunting (1999)
    John Cusack ve Catherine Zeta-Jones / High Fidelity (2000)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones Trafik (2000)
    Hank Azaria ve Catherine Zeta-Jones / America's Sweethearts (2001)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Chicago (2002)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / The Terminal (2004)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Ocean's Twelve (2004)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones ve Adrian Alonso / The Legend of Zorro (2005)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Death Defying Acts (2007)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones ve Justin Bartha / The Rebound (2009)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Lay the Favorite (2012)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Rock of Ages (2012)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Playing for Keeps (2012)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Broken City (2013)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones ve Rooney Mara / Side Effects (2013)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / RED 2 (2013)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones ve Toby Jones / Dad's Army (2016)
    Catherine Zeta-Jones / Queen America (2018)
