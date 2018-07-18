52. yaşına özel 52 fotoğrafla Vin Diesel

1 Vin Diesel / Multi-Facial (1995)

2 Vin Diesel, Gordon Bijelonic, T.J. Mancini, F. Valentino Morales ve George Zakk / Strays (1997)

3 Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg ve Edward Burns / Saving Private Ryan (1998)

4 Vin Diesel / The Iron Giant (1999)

5 Vin Diesel / Boiler Room (2000)

6 Vin Diesel / Pitch Black (2000)

7 Vin Diesel ve Paul Walker / The Fast and the Furious (2001)

8 Rob Cohen, Vin Diesel ve Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious (2001)

9 Barry Pepper ve Vin Diesel / Knockaround Guys (2001)

10 Vin Diesel (2001)

11 Vin Diesel (2001)

12 Asia Argento ve Vin Diesel in xXx (2002)

13 Vin Diesel / Mtv Europe Music Awards (2003)

14 Vin Diesel / A Man Apart (2003)

15 Vin Diesel ve Alexa Davalos / The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

16 Vin Diesel (2004)

17 Vin Diesel (2004)

18 Vin Diesel ve Paul Walker

19 Vin Diesel, Faith Ford, Brittany Snow, Max Thieriot, Morgan York, Kegan Hoover, Logan Hoover, Bo Vink ve Luke Vink / The Pacifier (2005)

20 Vin Diesel / Find Me Guilty (2006)

21 Vin Diesel ve Melanie Thierry in Babylon A.D. (2008)

22 Vin Diesel ve Paul Walker / Fast & Furious (2009)

23 Vin Diesel / Fast Five (2011)

24 Vin Diesel (2011)

25 Vin Diesel ve Dwayne Johnson / Furious 6 (2013)

26 Vin Diesel (2013)

27 Vin Diesel / Riddick (2013)

29 Vin Diesel / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2014)

30 Vin Diesel (2014)

31 Vin Diesel / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

32 Vin Diesel ve Gal Gadot (2015)

33 Vin Diesel ve James Wan / Furious Seven (2015)

34 Vin Diesel / The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

35 Vin Diesel (2015)

36 Vin Diesel ve Alan Tacher

37 Vin Diesel (2016)

38 Vin Diesel / Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016)

39 Vin Diesel ve Deepika Padukone / xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

40 Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez ve Tyrese Gibson

41 Vin Diesel, Rory McCann, Ruby Rose ve Kris Wu / xXx: Return of Xander Cage

42 Kristen Stewart ve Vin Diesel / 54th New York Film Festival (2016)

43 Charlize Theron ve Vin Diesel / The Fate of the Furious (2017)

44 Vin Diesel ve Shailene Woodley

45 Vin Diesel (2017)

46 Vin Diesel / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

47 Vin Diesel (2017)

48 Vin Diesel ve Zoe Saldana / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

49 Vin Diesel (2014)

50 Vin Diesel / Hunter College (2018)

51 Paloma Jiménez ve Vin Diesel - 45. Chaplin (2018)