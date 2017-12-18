55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Brad Pitt
ABD'li ünlü aktör Brad Pitt hiç şüphesiz ki son 10 yılların en başarılı aktörlerinden biri. Yakışıklı yüzü ve karizmatik sesiyle kimi zaman oyunculuğunun önüne geçse de Holywood dünyasının kazandığı en önemli isimlerden biri olduğu su götürmez bir gerçek. Bugün (18 Aralık 2018) 55. yaşını kutlayan ünlü aktör, kariyerini 1 Altın Küre ve 1 Oscar olmak üzere toplamda 61 ödülle taçlandırdı. İşte 55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Brad Pitt
1Growing Pains (1985) Jeremy Miller ile
2Head of the Class (1986) Leslie Bega ile
3Cutting Class (1988)
4Across the Tracks (1990) Ricky Shroder ile
5Too Young To Die? (1990)
6Thelma & Louise (1991)
7River Runs Through It (1992)
8Johnny Suede (1991)
9River Runs Through It (1992) Craig Sheffer ile
10Cool World (1992)
11Ture Romance (1993) Patricia Arquette, Christian Slater ve Michael Rapaport ile
12Kalifornia (1993)
13The Favor (1994)
14The Favor (1994)
15Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
16Legends of the Fall (1994) Aidan Quinn ve Henry Thomas ile
17Friends (1994) Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry ve David Schwimmer ile
18Legends Of The Fall (1994)
19Se7en (1995) Morgan Freeman ile
20Se7en (1995) Kevin Spacey ile
21Twelve Monkeys (1995)
22the Devil's Own (1995) Harrison Ford ile
23Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
24Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
25Meet Joe Black (1998)
26Fight Club (1999) Edward Norton ile
27Snatch (2000)
28The Mexican (2001) Julia Roberts ile
29Spy Game (2001)
30Ocean's 11 (2001) George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon ve Elliott Gould ile
31Ocean's 11 (2001) George Clooney ile
32Truva (2004)
33Truva (2004)
34Ocean's 12 (2004) Catherine Zeta Jones ile
35Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) Angelina Jolie ile
36Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
37Ocean's 13 (2007)
38The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) Casey Affleck ile
39Burn After Reading (2008)
40The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
41The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
42Inglourious Basterds (2009) Eli Roth ile
43The Tree Of Life (2011)
44Moneyball (2011) Jonah Hill ile
45Touch Of Evil (2011)
46Killing Yhem Softly (2012)
47World War Z (2013) Pierfrancesco Favino ve Daniella Kertesz ile
4812 Years As A Slave (2013)
49The Counseler (2013) Michael Fassbender ile
50Fury (2014) Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña ve Jon Berntha
51By The Sea (2015) Angelina Jolie ile
52By The Sea (2015) Angelina Jolie ile
53The Big Short (2015)
54Allied (2016) Marion Cotillard ile
55War Machine (2017) Anthony Michael Hall, Daniel Betts, Topher Grace, Anthony Hayes ve John Magaro