ABD'li ünlü aktör Brad Pitt hiç şüphesiz ki son 10 yılların en başarılı aktörlerinden biri. Yakışıklı yüzü ve karizmatik sesiyle kimi zaman oyunculuğunun önüne geçse de Holywood dünyasının kazandığı en önemli isimlerden biri olduğu su götürmez bir gerçek. Bugün (18 Aralık 2018) 55. yaşını kutlayan ünlü aktör, kariyerini 1 Altın Küre ve 1 Oscar olmak üzere toplamda 61 ödülle taçlandırdı. İşte 55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Brad Pitt

  • 1

    Growing Pains (1985) Jeremy Miller ile
  • 2

    Head of the Class (1986) Leslie Bega ile
  • 3

    Cutting Class (1988)
  • 4

    Across the Tracks (1990) Ricky Shroder ile
  • 5

    Too Young To Die? (1990)
  • 6

    Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • 7

    River Runs Through It (1992)
  • 8

    Johnny Suede (1991)
  • 9

    River Runs Through It (1992) Craig Sheffer ile
  • 10

    Cool World (1992)
  • 11

    Ture Romance (1993) Patricia Arquette, Christian Slater ve Michael Rapaport ile
  • 12

    Kalifornia (1993)
  • 13

    The Favor (1994)
  • 14

    The Favor (1994)
  • 15

    Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
  • 16

    Legends of the Fall (1994) Aidan Quinn ve Henry Thomas ile
  • 17

    Friends (1994) Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry ve David Schwimmer ile
  • 18

    Legends Of The Fall (1994)
  • 19

    Se7en (1995) Morgan Freeman ile
  • 20

    Se7en (1995) Kevin Spacey ile
  • 21

    Twelve Monkeys (1995)
  • 22

    the Devil's Own (1995) Harrison Ford ile
  • 23

    Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
  • 24

    Seven Years In Tibet (1997)
  • 25

    Meet Joe Black (1998)
  • 26

    Fight Club (1999) Edward Norton ile
  • 27

    Snatch (2000)
  • 28

    The Mexican (2001) Julia Roberts ile
  • 29

    Spy Game (2001)
  • 30

    Ocean's 11 (2001) George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon ve Elliott Gould ile
  • 31

    Ocean's 11 (2001) George Clooney ile
  • 32

    Truva (2004)
  • 33

    Truva (2004)
  • 34

    Ocean's 12 (2004) Catherine Zeta Jones ile
  • 35

    Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) Angelina Jolie ile
  • 36

    Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
  • 37

    Ocean's 13 (2007)
  • 38

    The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) Casey Affleck ile
  • 39

    Burn After Reading (2008)
  • 40

    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
  • 41

    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
  • 42

    Inglourious Basterds (2009) Eli Roth ile
  • 43

    The Tree Of Life (2011)
  • 44

    Moneyball (2011) Jonah Hill ile
  • 45

    Touch Of Evil (2011)
  • 46

    Killing Yhem Softly (2012)
  • 47

    World War Z (2013) Pierfrancesco Favino ve Daniella Kertesz ile
  • 48

    12 Years As A Slave (2013)
  • 49

    The Counseler (2013) Michael Fassbender ile
  • 50

    Fury (2014) Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña ve Jon Berntha
  • 51

    By The Sea (2015) Angelina Jolie ile
  • 52

    By The Sea (2015) Angelina Jolie ile
  • 53

    The Big Short (2015)
  • 54

    Allied (2016) Marion Cotillard ile
  • 55

    War Machine (2017) Anthony Michael Hall, Daniel Betts, Topher Grace, Anthony Hayes ve John Magaro
