55. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Sarah Jessica Parker filmleri



Sekiz çocuklu bir ailede büyüyen, 14 yaşında Broadway'de parlayan, Sex and the City'nin ikonik karakteri Carrie Bradshaw ile dünya çapında üne kavuşan Sarah Jessica Parker bugün itibariyle (25 Mart 2020) 55. doğum gününü kutluyor. İşte ünlü oyununcunun Altın Küre ve Emmy ödülü sığdırdığı 41 yıllık kariyerinre rol aldığı dizi ve filmler...

25.03.2020 - 06:36

Sarah Jessica Parker ve Amy Linker / Square Pegs (1982)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Footloose (1984)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Firstborn (1984)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Sarah Jessica Parker ve Joey Cramer / Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Sarah Jessica Parker / The Room Upstairs (1987)

Sarah Jessica Parker / L.A. Story (1991)

Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Campbell, Matthew Cook, Mitchell Cook, Lacey Guyon, Amanda Laughlin, ve Lexi Randall / In the Best Interest of the Children (1992)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Honeymoon in Vegas (1992)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Hocus Pocus (1993)

Bruce Willis ve Sarah Jessica Parker / Striking Distance (1993)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Ed Wood (1994)

Sarah Jessica Parker ve Garry Shandling / The Larry Sanders Show (1992)

Antonio Banderas ve Sarah Jessica Parker / Miami Rhapsody (1995)

Sarah Jessica Parker - If Lucy Fell (1996)

Sarah Jessica Parker / The First Wives Club (1996)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Extreme Measures (1996)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Mars Attacks! (1996)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Dudley Do-Right (1999)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Sex and the City (1998)

Dermot Mulroney ve Sarah Jessica Parker / The Family Stone (2005)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Failure to Launch (2006)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Smart People (2008)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Sex and the City (2008)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sarah Jessica Parker / I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Sarah Jessica Parker /New Year's Eve (2011)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Glee (2009)

Sarah Jessica Parker / All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Blue Night (2018)

Sarah Jessica Parker / Divorce (2016)

