55. yaşında 55 fotoğrafla Keanu Reeves

15 yaşında Wolfboy adlı oyunla Toronto'da oyunculuk kariyerine başlayan Keanu Reeves, ilk filmi Youngblood'ın ardından Speed, Devil's Advocate, Matrix ve John Wick gibi unutulmaz filmlere imza attı. Bir dönem The Dogstar'da bas gitar çalan 2 eylül doğumlu oyuncunun sayısız vakfa gizlice bağış yaptığı ortaya çıkınca hayranları onu yılın insanı seçilmesi için zirveye taşıdı. John Wick karakteriyle son yıllarda gişeye damga vuran Reeves, yeni yaşında yeni Matrix filmi için hazırlıklara başladı. İşte 55. yaşına özel 55 fotoğrafla Keanu Reeves ....

  • 1

    Keanu Reeves / Youngblood (1986)
    Keanu Reeves / Youngblood (1986)
  • 2

    Keanu Reeves ve Olivia d'Abo / Flying (1986)
    Keanu Reeves ve Olivia d'Abo / Flying (1986)
  • 3

    The Brotherhood of Justice (1986)
    The Brotherhood of Justice (1986)
  • 4

    Keanu Reeves ve Ione Skye / River's Edge (1986)
    Keanu Reeves ve Ione Skye / River's Edge (1986)
  • 5

    Keanu Reeves ve Jill Schoelen / Babes in Toyland (1986)
    Keanu Reeves ve Jill Schoelen / Babes in Toyland (1986)
  • 6

    Keanu Reeves / The Night Before (1988)
    Keanu Reeves / The Night Before (1988)
  • 7

    Keanu Reeves / Permanent Record (1988)
    Keanu Reeves / Permanent Record (1988)
  • 8

    Keanu Reeves / The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988)
    Keanu Reeves / The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988)
  • 9

    Keanu Reeves ve John Malkovich / Dangerous Liaisons (1988)
    Keanu Reeves ve John Malkovich / Dangerous Liaisons (1988)
  • 10

    Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
    Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
  • 11

    Keanu Reeves / Parenthood (1989)
    Keanu Reeves / Parenthood (1989)
  • 12

    Keanu Reeves ve William Hurt / I Love You to Death (1990)
    Keanu Reeves ve William Hurt / I Love You to Death (1990)
  • 13

    Keanu Reeves ve Barbara Hershey / Tune in Tomorrow... (1990)
    Keanu Reeves ve Barbara Hershey / Tune in Tomorrow... (1990)
  • 14

    Keanu Reeves / Point Break (1991)
    Keanu Reeves / Point Break (1991)
  • 15

    Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
    Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
  • 16

    River Phoenix ve Keanu Reeves / My Own Private Idaho (1991)
    River Phoenix ve Keanu Reeves / My Own Private Idaho (1991)
  • 17

    Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves / Dracula (1992)
    Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves / Dracula (1992)
  • 18

    Keanu Reeves / Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
    Keanu Reeves / Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
  • 19

    Keanu Reeves / Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)
    Keanu Reeves / Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)
  • 20

    Keanu Reeves / Little Buddha (1993)
    Keanu Reeves / Little Buddha (1993)
  • 21

    Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / Speed (1994)
    Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / Speed (1994)
  • 22

    Keanu Reeves / Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
    Keanu Reeves / Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
  • 23

    Keanu Reeves / A Walk in the Clouds (1995)
    Keanu Reeves / A Walk in the Clouds (1995)
  • 24

    Keanu Reeves / Chain Reaction (1996)
    Keanu Reeves / Chain Reaction (1996)
  • 25

    Dan Aykroyd, Keanu Reeves ve Vincent D'Onofrio / Feeling Minnesota (1996)
    Dan Aykroyd, Keanu Reeves ve Vincent D'Onofrio / Feeling Minnesota (1996)
  • 26

    Al Pacino ve Keanu Reeves / The Devil's Advocate (1997)
    Al Pacino ve Keanu Reeves / The Devil's Advocate (1997)
  • 27

    Keanu Reeves ve Carrie-Anne Moss / The Matrix (1999)
    Keanu Reeves ve Carrie-Anne Moss / The Matrix (1999)
  • 28

    Keanu Reeves / The Replacements (2000)
    Keanu Reeves / The Replacements (2000)
  • 29

    Keanu Reeves / The Watcher (2000)
    Keanu Reeves / The Watcher (2000)
  • 30

    Keanu Reeves ve Hilary Swank / The Gift (2000)
    Keanu Reeves ve Hilary Swank / The Gift (2000)
  • 31

    Keanu Reeves ve Charlize Theron / Sweet November (2001)
    Keanu Reeves ve Charlize Theron / Sweet November (2001)
  • 32

    Keanu Reeves ve Michael B. Jordan / Hard Ball (2001)
    Keanu Reeves ve Michael B. Jordan / Hard Ball (2001)
  • 33

    Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss ve Harold Perrineau in The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
    Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss ve Harold Perrineau in The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
  • 34

    Keanu Reeves ve Hugo Weaving / The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
    Keanu Reeves ve Hugo Weaving / The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
  • 35

    Jack Nicholson ve Keanu Reeves / Something's Gotta Give (2003)
    Jack Nicholson ve Keanu Reeves / Something's Gotta Give (2003)
  • 36

    Keanu Reeves ve Lou Taylor Pucci / Thumbsucker (2005)
    Keanu Reeves ve Lou Taylor Pucci / Thumbsucker (2005)
  • 37

    Keanu Reeves ve Rachel Weisz / Constantine (2005)
    Keanu Reeves ve Rachel Weisz / Constantine (2005)
  • 38

    Keanu Reeves / A Scanner Darkly (2006)
    Keanu Reeves / A Scanner Darkly (2006)
  • 39

    Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / The Lake House (2006)
    Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / The Lake House (2006)
  • 40

    Keanu Reeves / Street Kings (2008)
    Keanu Reeves / Street Kings (2008)
  • 41

    Keanu Reeves / The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
    Keanu Reeves / The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
  • 42

    Keanu Reeves ve Robin Wright / The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)
    Keanu Reeves ve Robin Wright / The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)
  • 43

    Keanu Reeves ve James Caan / Henry's Crime (2010)
    Keanu Reeves ve James Caan / Henry's Crime (2010)
  • 44

    Keanu Reeves, Bojana Novakovic ve Adelaide Clemens / Generation Um... (2012)
    Keanu Reeves, Bojana Novakovic ve Adelaide Clemens / Generation Um... (2012)
  • 45

    Keanu Reeves / Man of Tai Chi (2013)
    Keanu Reeves / Man of Tai Chi (2013)
  • 46

    Keanu Reeves / 47 Ronin (2013)
    Keanu Reeves / 47 Ronin (2013)
  • 47

    Keanu Reeves / John Wick (2014)
    Keanu Reeves / John Wick (2014)
  • 48

    Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas ve Lorenza Izzo / Knock Knock (2015)
    Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas ve Lorenza Izzo / Knock Knock (2015)
  • 49

    Keanu Reeves / Exposed (2016)
    Keanu Reeves / Exposed (2016)
  • 50

    Keanu Reeves / The Whole Truth (2016)
    Keanu Reeves / The Whole Truth (2016)
  • 51

    Keanu Reeves / The Neon Demon (2016)
    Keanu Reeves / The Neon Demon (2016)
  • 52

    Keanu Reeves / To the Bone (2017)
    Keanu Reeves / To the Bone (2017)
  • 53

    Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
    Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
  • 54

    Keanu Reeves /Siberia (2018)
    Keanu Reeves /Siberia (2018)
  • 55

    Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)
