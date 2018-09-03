55. yaşında 55 fotoğrafla Keanu Reeves

1 Keanu Reeves / Youngblood (1986)

2 Keanu Reeves ve Olivia d'Abo / Flying (1986)

3 The Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

4 Keanu Reeves ve Ione Skye / River's Edge (1986)

5 Keanu Reeves ve Jill Schoelen / Babes in Toyland (1986)

6 Keanu Reeves / The Night Before (1988)

7 Keanu Reeves / Permanent Record (1988)

8 Keanu Reeves / The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988)

9 Keanu Reeves ve John Malkovich / Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

10 Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

11 Keanu Reeves / Parenthood (1989)

12 Keanu Reeves ve William Hurt / I Love You to Death (1990)

13 Keanu Reeves ve Barbara Hershey / Tune in Tomorrow... (1990)

14 Keanu Reeves / Point Break (1991)

15 Keanu Reeves ve Alex Winter / Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

16 River Phoenix ve Keanu Reeves / My Own Private Idaho (1991)

17 Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves / Dracula (1992)

18 Keanu Reeves / Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

19 Keanu Reeves / Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)

20 Keanu Reeves / Little Buddha (1993)

21 Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / Speed (1994)

22 Keanu Reeves / Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

23 Keanu Reeves / A Walk in the Clouds (1995)

24 Keanu Reeves / Chain Reaction (1996)

25 Dan Aykroyd, Keanu Reeves ve Vincent D'Onofrio / Feeling Minnesota (1996)

26 Al Pacino ve Keanu Reeves / The Devil's Advocate (1997)

27 Keanu Reeves ve Carrie-Anne Moss / The Matrix (1999)

28 Keanu Reeves / The Replacements (2000)

29 Keanu Reeves / The Watcher (2000)

30 Keanu Reeves ve Hilary Swank / The Gift (2000)

31 Keanu Reeves ve Charlize Theron / Sweet November (2001)

32 Keanu Reeves ve Michael B. Jordan / Hard Ball (2001)

33 Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss ve Harold Perrineau in The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

34 Keanu Reeves ve Hugo Weaving / The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

35 Jack Nicholson ve Keanu Reeves / Something's Gotta Give (2003)

36 Keanu Reeves ve Lou Taylor Pucci / Thumbsucker (2005)

37 Keanu Reeves ve Rachel Weisz / Constantine (2005)

38 Keanu Reeves / A Scanner Darkly (2006)

39 Sandra Bullock ve Keanu Reeves / The Lake House (2006)

40 Keanu Reeves / Street Kings (2008)

41 Keanu Reeves / The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

42 Keanu Reeves ve Robin Wright / The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009)

43 Keanu Reeves ve James Caan / Henry's Crime (2010)

44 Keanu Reeves, Bojana Novakovic ve Adelaide Clemens / Generation Um... (2012)

45 Keanu Reeves / Man of Tai Chi (2013)

46 Keanu Reeves / 47 Ronin (2013)

47 Keanu Reeves / John Wick (2014)

48 Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas ve Lorenza Izzo / Knock Knock (2015)

49 Keanu Reeves / Exposed (2016)

50 Keanu Reeves / The Whole Truth (2016)

51 Keanu Reeves / The Neon Demon (2016)

52 Keanu Reeves / To the Bone (2017)

53 Keanu Reeves / John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

54 Keanu Reeves /Siberia (2018)