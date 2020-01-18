65. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Kevin Costner filmleri

Üniversitenin pazarlama ve finans bölümünden dereceyle mezun olduktan sonra otobüs ve kamyon şoförlüğü, kiliselerde şarkı söylemek gibi farklı alanlarda çalışan Kevin Costner kariyerinin ilk yıllarında erotik filmlerde rol aldı. Bu durumda rahatsız olan ve oyunculuğu bir süre ara veren Costner, 1982'de Stacy’s Knights (Güzel Kumarbaz) ile tekrar başladığı sinemada, yapımcılığını ve yönetmenliğini üstlendiği Dances with Wolves'un (Kurtlarla Dans) 12 dalda Oscar'a aday olup, 7 ödül kazanmasıyla dünya çapında üne kavuştu. Kariyerine Oscar, BAFTA ve Altın Küre ödüllerinin yanı sıra 6 Razzie ödülü sığdıran Amerikalı oyuncu bugün itibariyle (18 Ocak 2020) 65. yaşını kutluyor. İşte 65. yaşına özel dünden bugüne Kevin Costner filmleri...

Kevin Costner ve Sam Robards / Fandango (1985)

Kevin Costner / Silverado (1985)

Kevin Costner, Alexandra Paul, Rae Dawn Chong, ve David Marshall Grant / American Flyers (1985)

Kevin Costner / The Untouchables (1987)

Kevin Costner / No Way Out (1987)

Kevin Costner ve Susan Sarandon / Bull Durham (1988)

Kevin Costner / Field of Dreams (1989)

Kevin Costner ve Madeleine Stowe / Revenge (1990)

Kevin Costner / Dances with Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner ve Christian Slater / Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Kevin Costner / JFK (1991)

Kevin Costner ve Donald Sutherland / JFK (1991)

Kevin Costner / The Bodyguard (1992)

Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, Gary Kemp ve Michele Lamar Richards / The Bodyguard (1992)

Kevin Costner / A Perfect World (1993)

Kevin Costner ve Jim Caviezel / Wyatt Earp (1994)

Kevin Costner ve Elijah Wood / The War (1994)

Kevin Costner / Waterworld (1995)

Kevin Costner, Don Johnson ve Rene Russo / Tin Cup (1996)

Kevin Costner / The Postman (1997)

Kevin Costner / For Love of the Game (1999)

Kevin Costner ve Steven Culp / Thirteen Days (2000)

Kevin Costner ve Christian Slater / 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

Kevin Costner ve Kathy Bates / Dragonfly (2002)

Kevin Costner ve Robert Duvall / Open Range (2003)

Jennifer Aniston ve Kevin Costner / Rumor Has It... (2005)

Kevin Costner ve Ashton Kutcher / The Guardian (2006)

Kevin Costner ve William Hurt / Mr. Brooks (2007)

Kevin Costner VE Paula Patton / Swing Vote (2008)

Kevin Costner ve Gattlin Griffith / The New Daughter (2009)

Kevin Costner ve Ben Affleck / The Company Men (2010)

Kevin Costner / Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Kevin Costner ve Dylan Sprayberry / Man of Steel (2013)

Kevin Costner ve Chris Pine / Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Kevin Costner ve Connie Nielsen / 3 Days to Kill (2014)

Kevin Costner / Draft Day (2014)

Kevin Costner ve Jillian Estell / Black or White (2014)

Kevin Costner ve Maria Bello / McFarland, USA (2015)

Kevin Costner / Criminal (2016)

Kevin Costner / Hidden Figures (2016)

Kevin Costner, Taraji P. Henson ve Jim Parsons / Hidden Figures (2016)

Kevin Costner / Molly's Game (2017)

Kevin Costner ve Jessica Chastain / Molly's Game (2017)

Kevin Costner / Yellowstone (2018)

Kevin Costner / The Highwaymen (2019)

