71. Emmy Ödülleri'nin (Emmy 2019) kazananları belli oluyor

Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen ve Amerikan televizyon yapımlarına verilen Emmy Ödülleri bu akşam Los Angeles'taki Microsoft Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenen törenle 71'inci kez sahiplerini buluyor. 71. Emmy Ödülleri'nde Game of Thrones En İyi Drama Dizisi de dahil olmak üzere 32 dalda aday olmuştu. İşte 2019 Emmy Ödülleri'nin kazananları...

    EN İYİ DRAMA

    KAZANAN

    Game of Thrones

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Better Call Saul
    Bodyguard
    Killing Eve
    Ozark
    Pose
    Succession
    This Is Us

    EN İYİ KOMEDİ

    KAZANAN

    Fleabag

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Barry
    Russian Doll
    Schitt’s Creek
    The Good Place
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Veep

    EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

    KAZANAN

    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
    Robin Wright (House of Cards)
    Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)
    Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
    Laura Linney (Ozark)

    EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

    KAZANAN

    Billy Porter (Pose)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
    Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
    Jason Bateman (Ozark)
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
    Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

    EN İYİ DRAMA YÖNETMENİ

    KAZANAN

    Ozark “Reparations”

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Game of Thrones “The Last Of The Starks”
    Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
    Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
    Killing Eve “Desperate Times”
    Succession “Celebration”
    The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

    EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

    Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
    Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
    Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
    Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
    Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
    Julia Garner (Ozark)
    EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

    KAZANAN

    Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
    Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
    Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
    Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
    Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

    EN İYİ DRAMA SENARİSTİ

    KAZANAN

    Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Better Call Saul “Winner”
    Bodyguard “Episode 1”
    Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
    Killing Eve “Nice And Neat”
    The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

    EN İYİ VARYETE SKEÇ DİZİSİ

    KAZANAN

    Saturday Night Live

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Documentary Now!
    Drunk History
    I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
    Who Is America?
    At Home With Amy Sedaris

    EN İYİ VARYETE TALK SHOW

    KAZANAN

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
    The Late Late Show With James Corden
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

    EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

    KAZANAN

    Chernobyl

    DİĞER ADAYLAR


    Escape at Dannemora
    Fosse/Verdon
    Sharp Objects
    When They See Us

    EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ KADIN OYUNCUSU

    KAZANAN

    Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
    Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)
    Joey King (The Act)
    Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
    Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

    EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ ERKEK OYUNCUSU

    KAZANAN

    Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
    Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
    Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)
    Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
    Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

    EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ SENARİSTİ

    KAZANAN

    Chernobyl

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    A Very English Scandal

    Escape At Dannemora “Episode 6”
    Escape At Dannemora “Episode 7”
    Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
    When They See Us “Part Four”

    EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ)

    KAZANAN

    Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
    Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
    John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
    Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
    Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

    EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ YÖNETMENİ

    KAZANAN

    Chernobyl

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    A Very English Scandal
    Escape At Dannemora “Episode 6”
    Escape At Dannemora “Episode 7”
    Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
    When They See Us “Part Four”

    EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ)

    KAZANAN

    Patricia Arquette (The Act)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
    Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
    Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
    Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
    Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

    EN İYİ YARIŞMA PROGRAMI

    KAZANAN

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    American Ninja Warrior
    Nailed It!
    The Amazing Race
    The Voice
    Top Chef

    EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

    KAZANAN

    Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Henry Winkler (Barry)
    Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
    Stephen Root (Barry)
    Tony Hale (Veep)
    Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

    EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

    KAZANAN

    Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
    Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
    Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
    Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
    Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
    Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

    EN İYİ KOMEDİ SENARİSTİ

    KAZANAN

    Fleabag “Episode 1”

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Barry “ronny/lily”
    PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
    Russian Doll “Nothing In This World Is Easy”
    Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
    The Good Place “Janet(s)”
    Veep “Veep”

    EN İYİ KOMEDİ YÖNETMENİ

    KAZANAN

    Fleabag “Episode 1”

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Barry “The Audition”
    Barry “ronny/lily”
    The Big Bang Theory “Stockholm Syndrome”
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

    EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

    KAZANAN

    Bill Hader (Barry)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
    Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
    Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
    Ted Danson (The Good Place)
    Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

    EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

    KAZANAN

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
    Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
    Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
    Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

    EN İYİ TV FİLMİ

    KAZANAN

    Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

    DİĞER ADAYLAR

    Brexit
    King Lear
    My Dinner with Hervé

    EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

    Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
    Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)
    Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)
    Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
    Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
    EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

    Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
    Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
    Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)
    Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)
    Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
    EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

    Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)
    John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
    Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
    Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
    Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Peter MacNicol (Veep)
    EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)

    Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
    Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
    Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
    Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
    Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
    Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    EN İYİ KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA

    An Emmy For Megan
    Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security
    Hack Into Broad City
    It’s Bruno!
    Special
    EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA)

    Patton Oswalt (An Emmy For Megan)
    Jimmy Fallon (Beto Breaks The Internet)
    Ed Begley Jr. (Ctrl Alt Delete)
    Jonthan Banks (Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security)
    Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)
    EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA)

    Ilana Glazer (Hack Into Broad City)
    Abbi Jacobson (Hack Into Broad City)
    Jessica Hecht (Special)
    Punam Patel (Special)
    Rosamund Pike (State of the Union)
    EN İYİ KISA KURGUSAL OLMAYAN YA DA REALITY DİZİSİ

    Creating Saturday Night Live
    Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
    Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)
    RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out Of The Closet
    RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait Of A Queen
    EN İYİ KISA VARYETE PROGRAMI

    Billy On The Street
    Carpool Karaoke: The Series
    Gay Of Thrones
    Honest Trailers
    The Randy Rainbow Show
    EN İYİ ANİMASYON PROGRAMI

    Big Mouth “The Planned Parenthood Show”
    Bob’s Burgers “Just One Of The Boyz 4 Now For Now”
    BoJack Horseman “Free Churro”
    Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)
    The Simpsons “Mad About The Toy”
    EN İYİ REALITY SHOW YA DA YARIŞMA SUNUCUSU

    Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
    RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
    Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
    James Corden (The World’s Best)
    Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)
    EN İYİ KURGUSAL REALITY PROGRAM

    Antiques Roadshow
    Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
    Queer Eye
    Shark Tank
    Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
    Who Do You Think You Are?
    EN İYİ KURGUSAL OLMAYAN REALITY PROGRAM

    Born This Way
    Deadliest Catch
    Life Below Zero
    RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
    Somebody Feed Phil
    United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
    EN İYİ REALITY PROGRAM YÖNETMENİ

    American Ninja Warrior “Minneapolis City Qualifiers”
    Queer Eye “Black Girl Magic”
    RuPaul’s Drag Race “Whatcha Unpackin?”
    Shark Tank “Episode 1002”
    The Amazing Race “Who Wants A Rolex?”
    EN İYİ CANLI VARYETE

    72. Tony Ödülleri
    Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons
    RENT
    61 Grammy Ödülleri
    76. Altın Küre Ödülleri
    Oscar Töreni
    EN İYİ BANTTAN VARYETE

    Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
    Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
    Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
    Springsteen on Broadway
    Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
    EN İYİ VARYETE YÖNETMENİ

    Documentary Now! “Waiting For The Artist”
    Drunk History “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?”
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Psychics”
    Saturday Night Live “Host: Adam Sandler”
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Live Midterm Election Show”
    Who Is America? “Episode 102”
    EN İYİ VARYETE SENARİSTİ

    Documentary Now!
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    Late Night With Seth Meyers
    Saturday Night Live
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
