71. Emmy Ödülleri'nin (Emmy 2019) kazananları belli oluyor

1 EN İYİ DRAMA KAZANAN Game of Thrones DİĞER ADAYLAR Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

2 EN İYİ KOMEDİ KAZANAN Fleabag DİĞER ADAYLAR Barry

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Veep

3 EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) KAZANAN Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) DİĞER ADAYLAR Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

4 EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) KAZANAN Billy Porter (Pose) DİĞER ADAYLAR Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

5 EN İYİ DRAMA YÖNETMENİ KAZANAN Ozark “Reparations” DİĞER ADAYLAR Game of Thrones “The Last Of The Starks”

Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Desperate Times”

Succession “Celebration”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

6 EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

7 EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) KAZANAN Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) DİĞER ADAYLAR Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

8 EN İYİ DRAMA SENARİSTİ KAZANAN Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing” DİĞER ADAYLAR Better Call Saul “Winner”

Bodyguard “Episode 1”

Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Killing Eve “Nice And Neat”

The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

9 EN İYİ VARYETE SKEÇ DİZİSİ KAZANAN Saturday Night Live DİĞER ADAYLAR Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Who Is America?

At Home With Amy Sedaris

10 EN İYİ VARYETE TALK SHOW KAZANAN Last Week Tonight With John Oliver DİĞER ADAYLAR Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

11 EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ KAZANAN Chernobyl DİĞER ADAYLAR

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

12 EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ KADIN OYUNCUSU KAZANAN Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) DİĞER ADAYLAR Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)

Joey King (The Act)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

13 EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ ERKEK OYUNCUSU KAZANAN Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) DİĞER ADAYLAR Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

14 EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ SENARİSTİ KAZANAN Chernobyl DİĞER ADAYLAR A Very English Scandal Escape At Dannemora “Episode 6”

Escape At Dannemora “Episode 7”

Fosse/Verdon “Providence”

When They See Us “Part Four”

15 EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ) KAZANAN Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) DİĞER ADAYLAR Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

16 EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ YÖNETMENİ KAZANAN Chernobyl DİĞER ADAYLAR A Very English Scandal

Escape At Dannemora “Episode 6”

Escape At Dannemora “Episode 7”

Fosse/Verdon “Providence”

When They See Us “Part Four”

17 EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ) KAZANAN Patricia Arquette (The Act) DİĞER ADAYLAR Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

18 EN İYİ YARIŞMA PROGRAMI KAZANAN RuPaul’s Drag Race DİĞER ADAYLAR American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

19 EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) KAZANAN Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) DİĞER ADAYLAR Henry Winkler (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

20 EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) KAZANAN Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) DİĞER ADAYLAR Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

21 EN İYİ KOMEDİ SENARİSTİ KAZANAN Fleabag “Episode 1” DİĞER ADAYLAR Barry “ronny/lily”

PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Russian Doll “Nothing In This World Is Easy”

Russian Doll “A Warm Body”

The Good Place “Janet(s)”

Veep “Veep”

22 EN İYİ KOMEDİ YÖNETMENİ KAZANAN Fleabag “Episode 1” DİĞER ADAYLAR Barry “The Audition”

Barry “ronny/lily”

The Big Bang Theory “Stockholm Syndrome”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

23 EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) KAZANAN Bill Hader (Barry) DİĞER ADAYLAR Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

24 EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) KAZANAN Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) DİĞER ADAYLAR Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

25 EN İYİ TV FİLMİ KAZANAN Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) DİĞER ADAYLAR Brexit

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

26 EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

27 EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

28 EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

29 EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

30 EN İYİ KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA An Emmy For Megan

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security

Hack Into Broad City

It’s Bruno!

Special

31 EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA) Patton Oswalt (An Emmy For Megan)

Jimmy Fallon (Beto Breaks The Internet)

Ed Begley Jr. (Ctrl Alt Delete)

Jonthan Banks (Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security)

Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)

32 EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA) Ilana Glazer (Hack Into Broad City)

Abbi Jacobson (Hack Into Broad City)

Jessica Hecht (Special)

Punam Patel (Special)

Rosamund Pike (State of the Union)

33 EN İYİ KISA KURGUSAL OLMAYAN YA DA REALITY DİZİSİ Creating Saturday Night Live

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)

Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out Of The Closet

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait Of A Queen

34 EN İYİ KISA VARYETE PROGRAMI Billy On The Street

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Gay Of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Randy Rainbow Show

35 EN İYİ ANİMASYON PROGRAMI Big Mouth “The Planned Parenthood Show”

Bob’s Burgers “Just One Of The Boyz 4 Now For Now”

BoJack Horseman “Free Churro”

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)

The Simpsons “Mad About The Toy”

36 EN İYİ REALITY SHOW YA DA YARIŞMA SUNUCUSU Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

James Corden (The World’s Best)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)

37 EN İYİ KURGUSAL REALITY PROGRAM Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

38 EN İYİ KURGUSAL OLMAYAN REALITY PROGRAM Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

39 EN İYİ REALITY PROGRAM YÖNETMENİ American Ninja Warrior “Minneapolis City Qualifiers”

Queer Eye “Black Girl Magic”

RuPaul’s Drag Race “Whatcha Unpackin?”

Shark Tank “Episode 1002”

The Amazing Race “Who Wants A Rolex?”

40 EN İYİ CANLI VARYETE 72. Tony Ödülleri

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons

RENT

61 Grammy Ödülleri

76. Altın Küre Ödülleri

Oscar Töreni

41 EN İYİ BANTTAN VARYETE Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Springsteen on Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

42 EN İYİ VARYETE YÖNETMENİ Documentary Now! “Waiting For The Artist”

Drunk History “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Psychics”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Adam Sandler”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Live Midterm Election Show”

Who Is America? “Episode 102”