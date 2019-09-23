71. Emmy Ödülleri'nin (Emmy 2019) kazananları belli oluyor
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen ve Amerikan televizyon yapımlarına verilen Emmy Ödülleri bu akşam Los Angeles'taki Microsoft Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenen törenle 71'inci kez sahiplerini buluyor. 71. Emmy Ödülleri'nde Game of Thrones En İyi Drama Dizisi de dahil olmak üzere 32 dalda aday olmuştu. İşte 2019 Emmy Ödülleri'nin kazananları...
-
1
EN İYİ DRAMA
KAZANAN
Game of Thrones
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
-
2
EN İYİ KOMEDİ
KAZANAN
Fleabag
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Barry
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Veep
-
3
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)
KAZANAN
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
-
4
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)
KAZANAN
Billy Porter (Pose)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
-
5
EN İYİ DRAMA YÖNETMENİ
KAZANAN
Ozark “Reparations”
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Game of Thrones “The Last Of The Starks”
Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Killing Eve “Desperate Times”
Succession “Celebration”
The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”
-
6
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
-
7
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)
KAZANAN
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
-
8
EN İYİ DRAMA SENARİSTİ
KAZANAN
Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing”
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Better Call Saul “Winner”
Bodyguard “Episode 1”
Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
Killing Eve “Nice And Neat”
The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”
-
9
EN İYİ VARYETE SKEÇ DİZİSİ
KAZANAN
Saturday Night Live
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Who Is America?
At Home With Amy Sedaris
-
10
EN İYİ VARYETE TALK SHOW
KAZANAN
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
-
11
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ
KAZANAN
Chernobyl
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
-
12
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ KADIN OYUNCUSU
KAZANAN
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)
Joey King (The Act)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
-
13
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ ERKEK OYUNCUSU
KAZANAN
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Benicio del Toro (Escape At Dannemora)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
-
14
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ SENARİSTİ
KAZANAN
Chernobyl
DİĞER ADAYLAR
A Very English Scandal
Escape At Dannemora “Episode 6”
Escape At Dannemora “Episode 7”
Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
When They See Us “Part Four”
-
15
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ)
KAZANAN
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
-
16
EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ YÖNETMENİ
KAZANAN
Chernobyl
DİĞER ADAYLAR
A Very English Scandal
Escape At Dannemora “Episode 6”
Escape At Dannemora “Episode 7”
Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
When They See Us “Part Four”
-
17
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ)
KAZANAN
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
-
18
EN İYİ YARIŞMA PROGRAMI
KAZANAN
RuPaul’s Drag Race
DİĞER ADAYLAR
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
-
19
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
KAZANAN
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
-
20
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
KAZANAN
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
-
21
EN İYİ KOMEDİ SENARİSTİ
KAZANAN
Fleabag “Episode 1”
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Barry “ronny/lily”
PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Russian Doll “Nothing In This World Is Easy”
Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
The Good Place “Janet(s)”
Veep “Veep”
-
22
EN İYİ KOMEDİ YÖNETMENİ
KAZANAN
Fleabag “Episode 1”
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Barry “The Audition”
Barry “ronny/lily”
The Big Bang Theory “Stockholm Syndrome”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going To The Catskills!”
-
23
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
KAZANAN
Bill Hader (Barry)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
-
24
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)
KAZANAN
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
-
25
EN İYİ TV FİLMİ
KAZANAN
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Brexit
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
-
26
EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
-
27
EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)
Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
-
28
EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
-
29
EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ)Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
-
30
EN İYİ KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMAAn Emmy For Megan
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security
Hack Into Broad City
It’s Bruno!
Special
-
31
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA)Patton Oswalt (An Emmy For Megan)
Jimmy Fallon (Beto Breaks The Internet)
Ed Begley Jr. (Ctrl Alt Delete)
Jonthan Banks (Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security)
Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)
-
32
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KISA KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA)Ilana Glazer (Hack Into Broad City)
Abbi Jacobson (Hack Into Broad City)
Jessica Hecht (Special)
Punam Patel (Special)
Rosamund Pike (State of the Union)
-
33
EN İYİ KISA KURGUSAL OLMAYAN YA DA REALITY DİZİSİCreating Saturday Night Live
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out Of The Closet
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait Of A Queen
-
34
EN İYİ KISA VARYETE PROGRAMIBilly On The Street
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Gay Of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Randy Rainbow Show
-
35
EN İYİ ANİMASYON PROGRAMIBig Mouth “The Planned Parenthood Show”
Bob’s Burgers “Just One Of The Boyz 4 Now For Now”
BoJack Horseman “Free Churro”
Come Along With Me (Adventure Time)
The Simpsons “Mad About The Toy”
-
36
EN İYİ REALITY SHOW YA DA YARIŞMA SUNUCUSUEllen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
James Corden (The World’s Best)
Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)
-
37
EN İYİ KURGUSAL REALITY PROGRAMAntiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
-
38
EN İYİ KURGUSAL OLMAYAN REALITY PROGRAMBorn This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
-
39
EN İYİ REALITY PROGRAM YÖNETMENİAmerican Ninja Warrior “Minneapolis City Qualifiers”
Queer Eye “Black Girl Magic”
RuPaul’s Drag Race “Whatcha Unpackin?”
Shark Tank “Episode 1002”
The Amazing Race “Who Wants A Rolex?”
-
40
EN İYİ CANLI VARYETE72. Tony Ödülleri
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons
RENT
61 Grammy Ödülleri
76. Altın Küre Ödülleri
Oscar Töreni
-
41
EN İYİ BANTTAN VARYETECarpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
-
42
EN İYİ VARYETE YÖNETMENİDocumentary Now! “Waiting For The Artist”
Drunk History “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Psychics”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Adam Sandler”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Live Midterm Election Show”
Who Is America? “Episode 102”
-
43
EN İYİ VARYETE SENARİSTİDocumentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert