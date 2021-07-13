73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede

Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapımlar 24’er kategoriyle The Crown ve The Mandalorian dizileri oldu.

13.07.2021 - 22:04

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 1
Bu yıl 73. kez düzenlenecek olan Emmy Ödülleri adayları belli oldu. Her yıl, son zamanların en önemli dizilerine, en iyi performans gösteren oyunculara ve en iyi iş çıkaran ekiplere ödüllerinin takdim edildiği tören, 19 Eylül Pazar 2021'de düzenlenecek. 73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları arasında HBO ve HBO Max toplamda 130 adaylık alarak, 129 adaylık alan Netflix’in önüne geçti. The Crown ve The Mandalorian 24 adaylıkta zirvede yer aldı. 23 adaylık alan WandaVision’ın katkısıyla Disney+ toplamda 71 kategoride aday gösterildi. İşte 73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları
73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 2

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Drama Dizisi

The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 3

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Komedi Dizisi

Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra-Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 4

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Mini Dizi

I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 5

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu - Drama


Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Jurnee Smullet – Lovecraft Country

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 6

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama


Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 7

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 8

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lin-Maneul Miranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 9

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi


Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendat
Allison Janney – Mom
Jean Smart – Hacks

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 10

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi


Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Kenan

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 11

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Drama


Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown
Yvonne Strahovsk – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 12

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
O-T Fagbenie – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 13

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi


Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 14

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi


Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso;
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 15

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 16

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


Thomas Brodie Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede - 17

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi TV Filmi
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank

DİĞER GALERİLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER