73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede

73. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

O-T Fagbenie – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country