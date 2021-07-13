73. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı: The Crown ve The Mandalorian zirvede

13.07.2021 - 22:04
En İyi Drama Dizisi
The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra-Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
En İyi Mini Dizi
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu - Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Jurnee Smullet – Lovecraft Country
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lin-Maneul Miranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendat
Allison Janney – Mom
Jean Smart – Hacks
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Kenan
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown
Yvonne Strahovsk – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
O-T Fagbenie – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso;
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi
Thomas Brodie Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton