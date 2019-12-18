73. yaşına özel Steven Spielberg'in en iyi filmleri

Daha 13 yaşındayken Escape to Nowhere adında 40 dakikalık bir savaş filmi çeken yönetmen, yapımcı ve senarist Steven Spielberg bugün (18 Aralık 2019) 73. yaşını kutluyor. İşte tüm zamanların en çok hâsılat yapan yapımlarına imza atan ve sayısız kez oscar ödülünü alan başarılı yönetmenin en iyi filmlerinden seçmeler...

Dennis Weaver/ Duel (1971)

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn, William Atherton ve Michael Sacks / The Sugarland Express (1974)

Jaws (1975)

Cary Guffey / Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Robert Stack / 1941 (1979)

Harrison Ford / Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

C. Thomas Howell, Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, K.C. Martel ve Pat Welsh / E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Harrison Ford - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, ve Bennet Guillory / The Color Purple (1985)

John Malkovich, Joe Pantoliano ca Ben Stiller / Empire of the Sun (1987)

Harrison Ford / Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Audrey Hepburn ve Richard Dreyfuss / Always (1989)

Dustin Hoffman, Bob Hoskins ve Charlie Korsmo / Hook (1991)

Laura Dern, Sam Neill ca Joseph Mazzello / Jurassic Park (1993)

Liam Neeson ve Olaf Lubaszenko / Schindler's List (1993)

Matthew McConaughey ve Djimon Hounsou / Amistad (1997)

Tom Hanks, Matt Damon ve Edward Burns /Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Haley Joel Osment / Artificial Intelligence: AI (2001)

Tom Cruise ve Samantha Morton / Minority Report (2002)

Leonardo DiCaprio ve Christopher Walken / Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Tom Hanks, Diego Luna, Chi McBride ca Kumar Pallana / The Terminal (2004)

Karen Allen ve Shia LaBeouf / Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins ca  Dakota Fanning / War of the Worlds (2005)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Jeremy Irvine / War Horse (2011)

Daniel Day-Lewis / Lincoln (2012)

Tom Hanks ca Amy Ryan / Bridge of Spies (2015)

Ruby Barnhill / The BFG (2016)

Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Philip Casnoff, David Cross, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Jessie Mueller ca Carrie Coon / The Post (2017)

Mark Rylance / Ready Player One (2018)

Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt ve Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Lukas Haas, Ryan Gosling ve Corey Stoll / First Man (2018)

Hailee Steinfeld / Bumblebee (2018)

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson ve Kumail Nanjiani / Men in Black: International (2019)

