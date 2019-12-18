73. yaşına özel Steven Spielberg'in en iyi filmleri

Dennis Weaver/ Duel (1971)
Goldie Hawn, Maroon 5, Jacin Guillienne Gayent Dixon /Fifth Harmony
Goldie Hawn, William Atherton ve Michael Sacks / The Sugarland Express (1974)
Jaws (1975)
Cary Guffey / Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Robert Stack / 1941 (1979)
Harrison Ford / Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
C. Thomas Howell, Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, K.C. Martel ve Pat Welsh / E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Harrison Ford - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, ve Bennet Guillory / The Color Purple (1985)
John Malkovich, Joe Pantoliano ca Ben Stiller / Empire of the Sun (1987)
Harrison Ford / Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Audrey Hepburn ve Richard Dreyfuss / Always (1989)
Dustin Hoffman, Bob Hoskins ve Charlie Korsmo / Hook (1991)
Laura Dern, Sam Neill ca Joseph Mazzello / Jurassic Park (1993)
Liam Neeson ve Olaf Lubaszenko / Schindler's List (1993)
Liam Neeson ve Olaf Lubaszenko / Schindler's List (1993)
Matthew McConaughey ve Djimon Hounsou / Amistad (1997)
Tom Hanks, Matt Damon ve Edward Burns /Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Haley Joel Osment / Artificial Intelligence: AI (2001)
Tom Cruise ve Samantha Morton / Minority Report (2002)
Leonardo DiCaprio ve Christopher Walken / Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Tom Hanks, Diego Luna, Chi McBride ca Kumar Pallana / The Terminal (2004)
Karen Allen ve Shia LaBeouf / Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins ca Dakota Fanning / War of the Worlds (2005)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Jeremy Irvine / War Horse (2011)
Daniel Day-Lewis / Lincoln (2012)
Tom Hanks ca Amy Ryan / Bridge of Spies (2015)
Ruby Barnhill / The BFG (2016)
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Philip Casnoff, David Cross, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Jessie Mueller ca Carrie Coon / The Post (2017)
Mark Rylance / Ready Player One (2018)
Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt ve Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Lukas Haas, Ryan Gosling ve Corey Stoll / First Man (2018)
Hailee Steinfeld / Bumblebee (2018)
Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson ve Kumail Nanjiani / Men in Black: International (2019)