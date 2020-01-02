76 yıllık Altın Küre (Golden Globe) tarihinde bugüne dek en iyi film ödülü kazananlar

Sinema ve televizyon dünyasının en iyilerinin ödüllendirildiği Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin bu yıl yapılacak 77'ncisine sayılı gün kaldı. 5 Ocak'ı 6 Ocak'a bağlayan gece sahiplerini bulacak olan 77. Altın Küre Ödülleri (Golden Globe) öncesi, geçmişten bugüne seçilen en iyi filmleri listeledik. İşte Altın Küre tarihinin en iyi filmleri...

The Song of Bernadette, 1944

Going My Way, 1945

The Lost Weekend, 1946

The Best Years of Our Lives, 1947

Gentleman's Agreement, 1948

Johnny Belinda

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1949

All the King's Men, 1950

Sunset Boulevard, 1951

A Place in the Sun, 1952

The Greatest Show on Earth,1953

The Robe, 1954

On The Waterfront, 1955

East of Eden, 1956

Around the World in 80 Days, 1957

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1958

The Defiant Ones, 1959

Ben-Hur, 1960

Spartacus, 1961

The Guns of Navarone, 1962

Lawrence of Arabia, 1963

The Cardinal, 1964

Becket, 1965

Doctor Zhivago, 1966

A Man for All Seasons, 1967

In The Heat of the Night, 1968

The Lion in Winter, 1969

Anne of the Thousand Days, 1970

Love Story, 1971

The French Connection, 1972

The Godfather, 1973

The Exorcist, 1974

Chinatown, 1975

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1976

Rocky, 1977

The Turning Point, 1978

Midnight Express, 1979

Kramer vs. Kramer, 1980

Ordinary People, 1981

On Golden Pond, 1982

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1983

Terms of Endearment, 1984

Amadeus, 1985

Out of Africa, 1986

Platoon, 1987

The Last Emperor, 1988

Rain Man, 1989

Born on the Fourth of July, 1990

Dances with Wolves, 1991

Bugsy, 1992

Scent of a Woman, 1993

Schindler's List, 1994

Forrest Gump, 1995

Sense and Sensibility, 1996

The English Patient, 1997

Titanic, 1998

Saving Private Ryan, 1999

American Beauty, 2000

Gladiator, 2001

A Beautiful Mind, 2002

The Hours, 2003

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2004

The Aviator, 2005

Brokeback Mountain, 2006

Babel, 2007

Atonement, 2008

Slumdog Millionaire, 2009

Avatar, 2010

The Social Network, 2011

The Descendants, 2012

Argo, 2013

12 Years a Slave, 2014

Boyhood, 2015

The Revenant, 2016

Moonlight, 2017

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2019

DİĞER GALERİLER

ÖNERİLENLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER