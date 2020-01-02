76 yıllık Altın Küre (Golden Globe) tarihinde bugüne dek en iyi film ödülü kazananlar

Going My Way, 1945
The Best Years of Our Lives, 1947
Gentleman's Agreement, 1948
Johnny Belinda
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1949
All the King's Men, 1950
Sunset Boulevard, 1951
A Place in the Sun, 1952
The Greatest Show on Earth,1953
The Robe, 1954
On The Waterfront, 1955
Around the World in 80 Days, 1957
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1958
The Defiant Ones, 1959
Ben-Hur, 1960
Spartacus, 1961
The Guns of Navarone, 1962
Lawrence of Arabia, 1963
The Cardinal, 1964
Becket, 1965
Doctor Zhivago, 1966
A Man for All Seasons, 1967
In The Heat of the Night, 1968
The Lion in Winter, 1969
Anne of the Thousand Days, 1970
Love Story, 1971
The French Connection, 1972
The Godfather, 1973
The Exorcist, 1974
Chinatown, 1975
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1976
Rocky, 1977
The Turning Point, 1978
Midnight Express, 1979
Kramer vs. Kramer, 1980
Ordinary People, 1981
On Golden Pond, 1982
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 1983
Terms of Endearment, 1984
Amadeus, 1985
Out of Africa, 1986
Platoon, 1987
The Last Emperor, 1988
Born on the Fourth of July, 1990
Dances with Wolves, 1991
Bugsy, 1992
Scent of a Woman, 1993
Schindler's List, 1994
Forrest Gump, 1995
Sense and Sensibility, 1996
The English Patient, 1997
Titanic, 1998
Saving Private Ryan, 1999
American Beauty, 2000
Gladiator, 2001
A Beautiful Mind, 2002
The Hours, 2003
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2004
The Aviator, 2005
Brokeback Mountain, 2006
Babel, 2007
Atonement, 2008
Slumdog Millionaire, 2009
Avatar, 2010
The Social Network, 2011
The Descendants, 2012
Argo, 2013
12 Years a Slave, 2014
Boyhood, 2015
The Revenant, 2016
Moonlight, 2017
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2018
Bohemian Rhapsody, 2019